Carius: How some Bloomington-Normal restaurants are weighing options under new COVID rules

The recent lifting of the ban on restaurant indoor seating by the governor caused some Bloomington-Normal restaurant owners/operators to soul-search to make an interesting decision: Should they reopen for indoor dining with the limited capacity of 25 guests or less or 25% capacity per room, whichever is lower, plus the other provisos as outlined by the state of Illinois?
Several restaurant owners previously told me they were unsure if they would reopen under the guidelines, with the concern being the numbers may not work to cover the costs of additional employees and other expenses associated with indoor dining.
A chain restaurant executive told me they may keep the dining room closed permanently and continue with the so-far successful drive-through and curbside sales. The manager of another chain restaurant told me the restaurant would continue with the drive-through and not reopen for indoor dining until at least a 50% dining room capacity was allowed.
My guess, however, is most restaurants will reopen for inside dining.
Bars that do not serve food will not have the option of opening for inside seating. According to IDPH guidelines, food must be served to have inside service.
A look at the numbers: According to my records, 20 B-N food establishments opened in 2020. That, to me, shows the confidence restaurant owners/operators continue to have in the overall Bloomington-Normal economy. Of course, many of the restaurants were planned before the pandemic arrived.
Fourteen restaurants permanently closed last year, but that number may change. There is a distinct possibility that a restaurant (or two or three) with a “Temporarily closed” sign may not reopen.
From Larry’s notebook:
- Mrs. Fields Cookies permanently closed this month at Eastland Mall after 30 years. The franchisee said that even with the mall traffic slowing over the years, the store could still be profitable with birthday cookie cakes. However, with the pandemic, the birthday and other parties stopped happening, as did the cookie cake sales, so they did not renew their lease.
- Only four food places remain in the mall, which opened in 1967: Great Steak and Kobe Japanese in the food court, plus Gloria Jeans and Pretzelmaker.
I am not going to take time to do the research, but I wonder how many restaurants have been in the mall. I am sure Kay and I probably enjoyed all of them.
- Also, LiL Beaver Brewery just completed a full kitchen and now is serving food. Located in southeast Bloomington, the very nice craft brewery added a patio last summer and now has a new tap room and kitchen.
A Larry Favorite: Caldo de Mariscos (seafood soup) at Taqueria El Porton in Bloomington. Manager Yesenia Navarrete recommended the spicy soup when I had a terrible cold, bronchitis and a cough during the 2019 holiday season. It was just what the doctor ordered, as they said in the old days, and now is a wintertime favorite of mine.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.