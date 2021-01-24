 Skip to main content
Carius: How some Bloomington-Normal restaurants are weighing options under new COVID rules
Carius: How some Bloomington-Normal restaurants are weighing options under new COVID rules

The recent lifting of the ban on restaurant indoor seating by the governor caused some Bloomington-Normal restaurant owners/operators to soul-search to make an interesting decision: Should they reopen for indoor dining with the limited capacity of 25 guests or less or 25% capacity per room, whichever is lower, plus the other provisos as outlined by the state of Illinois?

Several restaurant owners previously told me they were unsure if they would reopen under the guidelines, with the concern being the numbers may not work to cover the costs of additional employees and other expenses associated with indoor dining.

A chain restaurant executive told me they may keep the dining room closed permanently and continue with the so-far successful drive-through and curbside sales. The manager of another chain restaurant told me the restaurant would continue with the drive-through and not reopen for indoor dining until at least a 50% dining room capacity was allowed.

My guess, however, is most restaurants will reopen for inside dining.

Bars that do not serve food will not have the option of opening for inside seating. According to IDPH guidelines, food must be served to have inside service.

A look at the numbers: According to my records, 20 B-N food establishments opened in 2020. That, to me, shows the confidence restaurant owners/operators continue to have in the overall Bloomington-Normal economy. Of course, many of the restaurants were planned before the pandemic arrived.

Fourteen restaurants permanently closed last year, but that number may change. There is a distinct possibility that a restaurant (or two or three) with a “Temporarily closed” sign may not reopen.  

From Larry’s notebook:

  • Mrs. Fields Cookies permanently closed this month at Eastland Mall after 30 years. The franchisee said that even with the mall traffic slowing over the years, the store could still be profitable with birthday cookie cakes. However, with the pandemic, the birthday and other parties stopped happening, as did the cookie cake sales, so they did not renew their lease.
  • Only four food places remain in the mall, which opened in 1967: Great Steak and Kobe Japanese in the food court, plus Gloria Jeans and Pretzelmaker.

I am not going to take time to do the research, but I wonder how many restaurants have been in the mall. I am sure Kay and I probably enjoyed all of them.

  • Also, LiL Beaver Brewery just completed a full kitchen and now is serving food. Located in southeast Bloomington, the very nice craft brewery added a patio last summer and now has a new tap room and kitchen.

A Larry Favorite: Caldo de Mariscos (seafood soup) at Taqueria El Porton in Bloomington. Manager Yesenia Navarrete recommended the spicy soup when I had a terrible cold, bronchitis and a cough during the 2019 holiday season. It was just what the doctor ordered, as they said in the old days, and now is a wintertime favorite of mine. 

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

