Carius: How some Bloomington-Normal restaurants are weighing options under new COVID rules

The recent lifting of the ban on restaurant indoor seating by the governor caused some Bloomington-Normal restaurant owners/operators to soul-search to make an interesting decision: Should they reopen for indoor dining with the limited capacity of 25 guests or less or 25% capacity per room, whichever is lower, plus the other provisos as outlined by the state of Illinois?

Several restaurant owners previously told me they were unsure if they would reopen under the guidelines, with the concern being the numbers may not work to cover the costs of additional employees and other expenses associated with indoor dining.

A chain restaurant executive told me they may keep the dining room closed permanently and continue with the so-far successful drive-through and curbside sales. The manager of another chain restaurant told me the restaurant would continue with the drive-through and not reopen for indoor dining until at least a 50% dining room capacity was allowed.

My guess, however, is most restaurants will reopen for inside dining.

Bars that do not serve food will not have the option of opening for inside seating. According to IDPH guidelines, food must be served to have inside service.