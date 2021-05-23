 Skip to main content
Carius: In Harmony with the Korean barbecue experience
RESTAURANT VIEWS

Carius: In Harmony with the Korean barbecue experience

Harmony Korean BBQ, the first Korean barbecue restaurant in Bloomington-Normal, has been opened by the Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group (EFHG.) Ken Myszka, EFHG founder/CEO, had a huge smile when he told me how authentic the interactive Korean barbecue dining experience is at Harmony.

Harmony has the same individual table hoods, burners and hot plates as barbecue restaurants in Seoul, Korea. Almost all of the Korean varieties of vegetables served are grown on the Epiphany Farms Estate at Moraine View farm between Downs and LeRoy.

A set menu currently is available, and guests can do their own grilling or a member of the Harmony team will assist. A full bar is available that features Korean specialty drinks.

Ken said the EFHG ownership is very passionate about Korean barbecues and has looked forward for the last 10 years to open one. Ken estimated he has dined at more than 100 Korean barbecue restaurants. Stu Hummel, EFHG vice president/corporate chef, chooses a Korean barbecue restaurant for dining whenever he has an opportunity.

Ken’s wife, Nanam, is from Seoul, and when they visit, they will eat at a Korean barbecue almost daily. Nanam is the EFHG director of administration.

Harmony, for now, is open only on Tuesday and Wednesday for dinner and by reservation only. It is in the former Hayashi Japanese Restaurant location at 7 Currency Drive.

From Larry’s notebook:

Jim’s Steakhouse: Congratulations to owner Greg Comfort on 36 years! I still enjoy listening to his story of when he was 27 and his dad, whose name was Jim and who founded Jim’s Steakhouse in Peoria, bought The Brittany in Bloomington and gave Greg and a young chef one week in April 1985 to convert The Brittany and open a Jim’s.

Times Past Inn: Owner Art Donaldson has discontinued catering as his first step toward retiring. He told me he will turn 65 this year and was tired after 36 years. His goal is to find someone to take over the restaurant as a buy-out and retire by the end of the year.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: An August opening is planned for the popular sub shop based out of Manasquan, N.J., with 2,000 locations in 49 states and territories. This is the first Jersey Mike’s for Bloomington-Normal and it will occupy the empty space in the building that also houses Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 N. Veterans Parkway.

Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine: A husband and wife from Vietnam have opened what they describe as a full-service, casual, authentic, Vietnamese restaurant. The restaurant has 11 types of pho and is in the former ZOUP! location at 115 Krispy Kreme Drive.

Bloom Bawarchi: A $600,000 remodel is underway in the unit adjacent to the north at 503 N. Prospect Road, which will double the size of the Indian restaurant and house the B3 Indian Fusion Cuisine & Bar.

Chi Family Express: The owners of the popular Chinese restaurant in Lincoln, Chi Family Restaurant, will open a carryout-only Chi Family Express later this summer at 3907 General Electric Road.

A Larry Favorite menu item: Pork chops at Jim’s Steakhouse.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

