Carius: In Harmony with the Korean barbecue experience

From Larry’s notebook:

Jim’s Steakhouse: Congratulations to owner Greg Comfort on 36 years! I still enjoy listening to his story of when he was 27 and his dad, whose name was Jim and who founded Jim’s Steakhouse in Peoria, bought The Brittany in Bloomington and gave Greg and a young chef one week in April 1985 to convert The Brittany and open a Jim’s.

Times Past Inn: Owner Art Donaldson has discontinued catering as his first step toward retiring. He told me he will turn 65 this year and was tired after 36 years. His goal is to find someone to take over the restaurant as a buy-out and retire by the end of the year.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: An August opening is planned for the popular sub shop based out of Manasquan, N.J., with 2,000 locations in 49 states and territories. This is the first Jersey Mike’s for Bloomington-Normal and it will occupy the empty space in the building that also houses Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 N. Veterans Parkway.

Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine: A husband and wife from Vietnam have opened what they describe as a full-service, casual, authentic, Vietnamese restaurant. The restaurant has 11 types of pho and is in the former ZOUP! location at 115 Krispy Kreme Drive.