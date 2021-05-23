Carius: In Harmony with the Korean barbecue experience

Harmony Korean BBQ, the first Korean barbecue restaurant in Bloomington-Normal, has been opened by the Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group (EFHG.) Ken Myszka, EFHG founder/CEO, had a huge smile when he told me how authentic the interactive Korean barbecue dining experience is at Harmony.
Harmony has the same individual table hoods, burners and hot plates as barbecue restaurants in Seoul, Korea. Almost all of the Korean varieties of vegetables served are grown on the Epiphany Farms Estate at Moraine View farm between Downs and LeRoy.
A set menu currently is available, and guests can do their own grilling or a member of the Harmony team will assist. A full bar is available that features Korean specialty drinks.
Ken said the EFHG ownership is very passionate about Korean barbecues and has looked forward for the last 10 years to open one. Ken estimated he has dined at more than 100 Korean barbecue restaurants. Stu Hummel, EFHG vice president/corporate chef, chooses a Korean barbecue restaurant for dining whenever he has an opportunity.
Ken’s wife, Nanam, is from Seoul, and when they visit, they will eat at a Korean barbecue almost daily. Nanam is the EFHG director of administration.
Harmony, for now, is open only on Tuesday and Wednesday for dinner and by reservation only. It is in the former Hayashi Japanese Restaurant location at 7 Currency Drive.
From Larry’s notebook:
Jim’s Steakhouse: Congratulations to owner Greg Comfort on 36 years! I still enjoy listening to his story of when he was 27 and his dad, whose name was Jim and who founded Jim’s Steakhouse in Peoria, bought The Brittany in Bloomington and gave Greg and a young chef one week in April 1985 to convert The Brittany and open a Jim’s.
Times Past Inn: Owner Art Donaldson has discontinued catering as his first step toward retiring. He told me he will turn 65 this year and was tired after 36 years. His goal is to find someone to take over the restaurant as a buy-out and retire by the end of the year.
Jersey Mike’s Subs: An August opening is planned for the popular sub shop based out of Manasquan, N.J., with 2,000 locations in 49 states and territories. This is the first Jersey Mike’s for Bloomington-Normal and it will occupy the empty space in the building that also houses Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 N. Veterans Parkway.
Pho Bowl Vietnamese Cuisine: A husband and wife from Vietnam have opened what they describe as a full-service, casual, authentic, Vietnamese restaurant. The restaurant has 11 types of pho and is in the former ZOUP! location at 115 Krispy Kreme Drive.
Bloom Bawarchi: A $600,000 remodel is underway in the unit adjacent to the north at 503 N. Prospect Road, which will double the size of the Indian restaurant and house the B3 Indian Fusion Cuisine & Bar.
Chi Family Express: The owners of the popular Chinese restaurant in Lincoln, Chi Family Restaurant, will open a carryout-only Chi Family Express later this summer at 3907 General Electric Road.
A Larry Favorite menu item: Pork chops at Jim’s Steakhouse.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.