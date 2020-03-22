Carius: Indian food varies in taste, spiciness

I understand why — to a newbie thinking about trying Indian food — terms such as briyani, curry, tandoori, dosa, naan, rogan josh and masala can be intimidating.

Although many traditional meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy and vegetable diners here in B-N have told me they would like to go to an Indian restaurant, they are uncomfortable because of their lack of knowledge of Indian food and their concern about the taste and spiciness plus not knowing what to order.

I have experience with this, since my wife Kay was a little slow in coming around to enjoying Indian food until we were introduced to the milder north Indian food at Puran Indian Restaurant.

We have four full service Indian restaurants in B-N: Puran Indian Restaurant, Signature India, Bloom Bawarchi and Aroma. I asked the owners of all four for suggestions on how an Indian food newbie with concerns or questions should approach Indian food the first time at their restaurant.

All were in agreement: If the Indian restaurant has a noon buffet, the first-timer should go for the noon buffet and ask for the owner or manager and explain about being a newbie.