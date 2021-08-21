Carius: Inside the finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest

Owner Rakshith “Rocky” Reddy of B3 Bloom Bawarchi Indian Fusion Cuisine & Bar describes his recently opened $700,000 Indian sports bar with a mezzanine and a patio as the “finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest.”

Reddy purchased the Bloom Bawarchi restaurant, 503 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington, a year ago and expanded into the space adjacent to the north for the latest addition to the B-N sports bar scene. The 14 TVs feature sporting events, Bollywood movies and Indian music.

He says the Bloom Bawarchi full food menu is available, as is a full bar that includes Indian beers, wines and spirits and the usual beer, wine and spirits found in American bars.

From Larry’s Notebook

La Espiguita de Oro, Bloomington: After being open for one year, owner Apolinar Sotelo did not renew his lease and permanently closed his Mexican bakery, 2303 E. Washington St. Many will remember Apolinar for his years selling Mexican bread and other baked goods at the downtown Farmers Market.





After being open for one year, owner Apolinar Sotelo did not renew his lease and permanently closed his Mexican bakery, 2303 E. Washington St. Many will remember Apolinar for his years selling Mexican bread and other baked goods at the downtown Farmers Market. Bayern Stube, Gibson City: The restaurant, a Larry and Kay favorite, will close after 30 years. The second-generation owners of the very popular German restaurant, featuring Bavarian cuisine, announced their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 29.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sabor de Mexico, Colfax: Full-time Illinois Wesleyan University student Juan Rio-Narciso has opened a Mexican restaurant in a former parish hall. Sabor is open Thursday through Saturday. Juan’s mom is the chef, and they serve the same authentic Mexican food that he ate when growing up in the Arrowsmith area. Juan will enter his senior year at IWU this fall.

Yankee Doodle, Bloomington: Co-owner Jim Clothier has owned/operated the bar and grill, 1407 Morrissey Drive, for 40 years and counting. Jim and his brother Joe already owned West Side Liquors on South Morris Avenue when they decided to build Yankee Doodle. Joe operated West Side until it closed in 2019. Jim is still unlocking the door every morning at Yankee Doodle and holding court at his favorite table with all of his friends who stop by.

Lake Road Inn Bar & Grill, Hudson: Owner Craig Hanson told me the fenced-in patio is called by some “a tropical paradise.” The word has spread via social media and now travelers are making his tropical plant hobby at Lake Bloomington a destination stop. The elephant ear, banana, palm and lemon trees are very popular. Craig says guests tell him there is nothing like his Lake Road Inn tropical plant patio elsewhere in Illinois.

Lu Lu’s Pizza, Bloomington: The restaurant, 802 E. Washington St., was the longtime site of Mr. Quick and is the third restaurant for the franchise. Lu Lu’s includes four free chocolate chip cookies with each large pizza, three with each medium and two with each small. The cookies are baked in the kitchen every morning. The restaurant has four televisions and a beer and wine license.

A co-owner told me Lu Lu is his nickname for his wife of 28 years, whose name is Mary Lou.

Lu Lu’s Pizza co-owners also own 14 Speed Lubes, including the one across North Clinton Avenue from the restaurant.

A Kay favorite menu item: The garlic chicken, hummus and baba ganoush at The Rock in uptown Normal.

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0