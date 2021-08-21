Carius: Inside the finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest

Owner Rakshith “Rocky” Reddy of B3 Bloom Bawarchi Indian Fusion Cuisine & Bar describes his recently opened $700,000 Indian sports bar with a mezzanine and a patio as the “finest Indian sports bar in the Midwest.”
Reddy purchased the Bloom Bawarchi restaurant, 503 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington, a year ago and expanded into the space adjacent to the north for the latest addition to the B-N sports bar scene. The 14 TVs feature sporting events, Bollywood movies and Indian music.
He says the Bloom Bawarchi full food menu is available, as is a full bar that includes Indian beers, wines and spirits and the usual beer, wine and spirits found in American bars.
From Larry’s Notebook
- La Espiguita de Oro, Bloomington: After being open for one year, owner Apolinar Sotelo did not renew his lease and permanently closed his Mexican bakery, 2303 E. Washington St. Many will remember Apolinar for his years selling Mexican bread and other baked goods at the downtown Farmers Market.
- Bayern Stube, Gibson City: The restaurant, a Larry and Kay favorite, will close after 30 years. The second-generation owners of the very popular German restaurant, featuring Bavarian cuisine, announced their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 29.
- Sabor de Mexico, Colfax: Full-time Illinois Wesleyan University student Juan Rio-Narciso has opened a Mexican restaurant in a former parish hall. Sabor is open Thursday through Saturday. Juan’s mom is the chef, and they serve the same authentic Mexican food that he ate when growing up in the Arrowsmith area. Juan will enter his senior year at IWU this fall.
- Yankee Doodle, Bloomington: Co-owner Jim Clothier has owned/operated the bar and grill, 1407 Morrissey Drive, for 40 years and counting. Jim and his brother Joe already owned West Side Liquors on South Morris Avenue when they decided to build Yankee Doodle. Joe operated West Side until it closed in 2019. Jim is still unlocking the door every morning at Yankee Doodle and holding court at his favorite table with all of his friends who stop by.
- Lake Road Inn Bar & Grill, Hudson: Owner Craig Hanson told me the fenced-in patio is called by some “a tropical paradise.” The word has spread via social media and now travelers are making his tropical plant hobby at Lake Bloomington a destination stop. The elephant ear, banana, palm and lemon trees are very popular. Craig says guests tell him there is nothing like his Lake Road Inn tropical plant patio elsewhere in Illinois.
- Lu Lu’s Pizza, Bloomington: The restaurant, 802 E. Washington St., was the longtime site of Mr. Quick and is the third restaurant for the franchise. Lu Lu’s includes four free chocolate chip cookies with each large pizza, three with each medium and two with each small. The cookies are baked in the kitchen every morning. The restaurant has four televisions and a beer and wine license.
A co-owner told me Lu Lu is his nickname for his wife of 28 years, whose name is Mary Lou.
Lu Lu’s Pizza co-owners also own 14 Speed Lubes, including the one across North Clinton Avenue from the restaurant.
A Kay favorite menu item: The garlic chicken, hummus and baba ganoush at The Rock in uptown Normal.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 28,000 followers.