Carius: Restaurant successes continue through pandemic

Last weekend, while driving all around Bloomington-Normal looking at the outdoor dining scene, my wife Kay and I realized B-N restaurants had done it again.
What fun it was seeing outdoor dining with the hustle and bustle of activity, especially in downtown and uptown.
Apparently, it took the first weekend for several downtown Bloomington restaurant owners to get the outdoor seating fully in place. But, by the second weekend, downtown was a blast, especially for dinner, with all the outdoor dining and merriment.
I find it hard to even imagine the difficulty and the stress many restaurant owners have had changing their operation in the last nine weeks from maybe being only a sit-down restaurant to possibly doing pickup, curbside pickup, delivery and/or outside dining.
It was just last month when I wrote about how quickly and how well Twin City restaurants had pivoted and adapted to curbside pickup, pickup and delivery after the governor banned in-house dining and drinking at restaurants and taverns beginning on St. Patrick’s Day as part of the state's plan in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, on May 29, the state moved into Phase III of the plan, which allowed outdoor dining and drinking, and most B-N restaurant owners immediately reacted again by finding a way to have outside dining available or to expand outdoor seating at their establishments.
The Bloomington and Normal city councils both streamlined the permitting and plan review processes for expanding outdoor dining and Normal brought in more than 25 picnic tables for seating in the public way — streets, alleys and parking lots — that was available for anyone in uptown to use.
It was very interesting to watch restaurant owners, several of whom I am quite sure had never considered outdoor dining, spring into action as tents and tables with umbrellas popped up on their parking lots and sidewalks like mushrooms on a damp night.
But how much or will any of it change on June 26 when in-house dining probably will return with the beginning of Phase IV? Will restaurant owners continue pickup, curbside pickup and delivery plus outside dining, all of which have been successful enough to keep almost all in business?
And, of course, the big question remaining is how quickly and how many in-house dining guests will return to their favorite restaurants and under what dining restrictions that are still to be detailed by the governor. Full-service restaurant owners appear more concerned than some of the others.
We must remember that even as we talk about the successes of pickup, curbside pickup, delivery and outside dining, B-N restaurants in general are struggling without in-house dining. In my opinion, if in-house dining is not well supported, we will see more restaurants close.
All restaurant owners, however, are very appreciative of the generally very good support they have received during this pandemic crisis. And, we know that some restaurants have been very successful during the pandemic in-house ban.
On a positive note, I am surprised that only four B-N restaurants have permanently closed and even more surprised that none were local, privately owned restaurants. All four were franchises: TGI Friday's, Zoup!, Tony Roma’s and Slim Chickens.
Servers: I have always thought of restaurant servers as having a very difficult job. Now, with all the outdoor dining, surely it has become even more difficult, so let’s all remember to tip well.
Sneak peek: Next month I plan to look at the new restaurants that have either opened during the pandemic or are planning on opening when in-house dining is allowed. All are local, privately owned, and I believe the number will be surprising.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.