Carius: The Larry Carius Collection and other food news for Bloomington-Normal

A big thank you to Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, who guided my wife, Kay, and I through the process of donating to the museum our collection of 275 Bloomington-Normal and McLean County restaurant menus plus other health department and McLean County materials that I had saved from my 40 years working for the McLean County Health Department.

Bill said the collection would be named The Larry Carius Collection.

Kay has often reminded me of what would happen to my “valuable stuff” should something happen to us and our family decided to haul all of the boxes out of the basement.

Yes, it was time for me to bring the boxes up to the living room to organize and sort and just plain have fun going through 40 years of memories. The 275 restaurant menus were especially interesting, and I remembered the locations of all 275 except for a handful that I had to look up in the Pantagraph archives.

Again, thank you to Bill for guiding us through the process.

From Larry’s notebook: