Carius: The Larry Carius Collection and other food news for Bloomington-Normal
RESTAURANT VIEWS

Carius: The Larry Carius Collection and other food news for Bloomington-Normal

A big thank you to Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, who guided my wife, Kay, and I through the process of donating to the museum our collection of 275 Bloomington-Normal and McLean County restaurant menus plus other health department and McLean County materials that I had saved from my 40 years working for the McLean County Health Department.

Bill said the collection would be named The Larry Carius Collection.

Kay has often reminded me of what would happen to my “valuable stuff” should something happen to us and our family decided to haul all of the boxes out of the basement.

Yes, it was time for me to bring the boxes up to the living room to organize and sort and just plain have fun going through 40 years of memories. The 275 restaurant menus were especially interesting, and I remembered the locations of all 275 except for a handful that I had to look up in the Pantagraph archives.

Again, thank you to Bill for guiding us through the process.

From Larry’s notebook:

• Shannon Deerwester Patterson will be returning to downtown Bloomington to open Shannon’s Café-Downtown. Of course, many will remember Shannon, who owned/operated Shannon’s Federal Café at 105 W. Front St. for eight years before closing it in December 2004, not long after opening Shannon’s Five Star at 1305 S. Mercer Ave.

Shannon told me in an interview for Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene that she has wanted to come back to downtown Bloomington ever since closing the Federal Café 15 years ago. However, she really had not been looking for a second location, but when she saw Scout’s Downtown Café had closed, she checked into it and everything fell into place, to open Shannon’s Café-Downtown.

The restaurant is now undergoing a significant remodel, and she plans to open the last of October. Shannon’s Five Star will remain open.

• A husband and wife from Rome, Italy, will be opening The Original Pinsaria restaurant at 211 North Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. The part of the building that was a law office is undergoing a major remodel that will include adding a large patio.

They describe it as a “pinsa restaurant,” serving “pinsa pizza,” a Roman version of pizza where the difference is in the dough. Neither Kay nor I had heard of a “pinsa restaurant” or “pinsa pizza.”

The “pinsa pizza dough” is fermented for 72 hours, allowing the crust to have an approximate 90% water content, and after baking the pizza, the crust is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They say American pizza doughs will vary but usually are about 60% water content.

The plan is to open the fast casual restaurant in October.

• The family (mother, father and two daughters) who sets up the La Patrona food trailer Tuesday-Saturday in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on West Market Street in Blomington features what they describe as Mexico City street food. The husband and wife say they sell the same street food that they and her parents and her sister sold in Mexico City as street food vendors before coming to the United States 20 years ago.

They licensed the food trailer this past January and say business is very good.

• Construction has started for Lu Lu’s Pizza on the longtime vacant lot that is known by many as the former Mr. Quick location at 802 E. Washington St., Bloomington. The owners are from Decatur and also own the Speed Lube Oil Change Shop located across Clinton Avenue from the pizza restaurant. They also have a Lu Lu’s Pizza in Decatur.

Sneak peek for next month: A look at three side-by-side “goodie shops” in downtown Bloomington.

A Larry menu favorite: The brisket and Brandin’ Iron baked beans at Annie’s Eats, 606 N. Clinton Ave., Bloomington.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss

Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.

