Carius: The Larry Carius Collection and other food news for Bloomington-Normal

A big thank you to Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, who guided my wife, Kay, and I through the process of donating to the museum our collection of 275 Bloomington-Normal and McLean County restaurant menus plus other health department and McLean County materials that I had saved from my 40 years working for the McLean County Health Department.
Bill said the collection would be named The Larry Carius Collection.
Kay has often reminded me of what would happen to my “valuable stuff” should something happen to us and our family decided to haul all of the boxes out of the basement.
Yes, it was time for me to bring the boxes up to the living room to organize and sort and just plain have fun going through 40 years of memories. The 275 restaurant menus were especially interesting, and I remembered the locations of all 275 except for a handful that I had to look up in the Pantagraph archives.
Again, thank you to Bill for guiding us through the process.
From Larry’s notebook:
• Shannon Deerwester Patterson will be returning to downtown Bloomington to open Shannon’s Café-Downtown. Of course, many will remember Shannon, who owned/operated Shannon’s Federal Café at 105 W. Front St. for eight years before closing it in December 2004, not long after opening Shannon’s Five Star at 1305 S. Mercer Ave.
Shannon told me in an interview for Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene that she has wanted to come back to downtown Bloomington ever since closing the Federal Café 15 years ago. However, she really had not been looking for a second location, but when she saw Scout’s Downtown Café had closed, she checked into it and everything fell into place, to open Shannon’s Café-Downtown.
The restaurant is now undergoing a significant remodel, and she plans to open the last of October. Shannon’s Five Star will remain open.
• A husband and wife from Rome, Italy, will be opening The Original Pinsaria restaurant at 211 North Veterans Parkway, Bloomington. The part of the building that was a law office is undergoing a major remodel that will include adding a large patio.
They describe it as a “pinsa restaurant,” serving “pinsa pizza,” a Roman version of pizza where the difference is in the dough. Neither Kay nor I had heard of a “pinsa restaurant” or “pinsa pizza.”
The “pinsa pizza dough” is fermented for 72 hours, allowing the crust to have an approximate 90% water content, and after baking the pizza, the crust is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They say American pizza doughs will vary but usually are about 60% water content.
The plan is to open the fast casual restaurant in October.
• The family (mother, father and two daughters) who sets up the La Patrona food trailer Tuesday-Saturday in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on West Market Street in Blomington features what they describe as Mexico City street food. The husband and wife say they sell the same street food that they and her parents and her sister sold in Mexico City as street food vendors before coming to the United States 20 years ago.
They licensed the food trailer this past January and say business is very good.
• Construction has started for Lu Lu’s Pizza on the longtime vacant lot that is known by many as the former Mr. Quick location at 802 E. Washington St., Bloomington. The owners are from Decatur and also own the Speed Lube Oil Change Shop located across Clinton Avenue from the pizza restaurant. They also have a Lu Lu’s Pizza in Decatur.
Sneak peek for next month: A look at three side-by-side “goodie shops” in downtown Bloomington.
A Larry menu favorite: The brisket and Brandin’ Iron baked beans at Annie’s Eats, 606 N. Clinton Ave., Bloomington.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 24,000 followers.
