Carius: Third-party delivery service makes it easy to eat out - or in

Editor's note: This column originally ran in July 2019

Restaurant delivery in Bloomington-Normal has changed with the relatively recent arrival of national third-party restaurant delivery services.

What is a third-party restaurant delivery service?

It provides the option for a restaurant that does not have its own delivery service to offer delivery. Customers can both order and pay for a restaurant delivery using a cellphone app.

My wife Kay and I read about third-party restaurant delivery services but had never used one. When I decided to write this column, we thought we should become familiar with at least one.

I downloaded the app of a national third-party delivery service that is available locally (not every service is available here). I found it very easy to sign up and follow directions to order and pay. Keep in mind, this is coming from someone who is considered digitally challenged by family, most friends and acquaintances. Of course, the tip can added to the bill or given to the delivery person at the door.

The third-party delivery service we chose offers delivery for more than 75 Bloomington-Normal restaurants that do not otherwise offer delivery service.