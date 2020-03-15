Carius: Third-party delivery service makes it easy to eat out - or in

Editor's note: This column originally ran in July 2019
Restaurant delivery in Bloomington-Normal has changed with the relatively recent arrival of national third-party restaurant delivery services.
What is a third-party restaurant delivery service?
It provides the option for a restaurant that does not have its own delivery service to offer delivery. Customers can both order and pay for a restaurant delivery using a cellphone app.
My wife Kay and I read about third-party restaurant delivery services but had never used one. When I decided to write this column, we thought we should become familiar with at least one.
I downloaded the app of a national third-party delivery service that is available locally (not every service is available here). I found it very easy to sign up and follow directions to order and pay. Keep in mind, this is coming from someone who is considered digitally challenged by family, most friends and acquaintances. Of course, the tip can added to the bill or given to the delivery person at the door.
The third-party delivery service we chose offers delivery for more than 75 Bloomington-Normal restaurants that do not otherwise offer delivery service.
With the app, Kay and I now have the option of ordering home-delivered food from either a B-N restaurant with its own delivery service, or from one of the more than 75 restaurants that do not. We enjoy having the increased number of restaurants available for delivery.
We have been very happy with the third-party delivery service we chose and will continue to use it when a restaurant does not have its own delivery service.
While writing this column, I became curious when restaurant delivery as we know it today began in Bloomington-Normal.
A check of telephone book collection at the McLean County Historical Society showed the first Twin City restaurant that advertised delivery was Phone-A-Feast, listed in the 1954 Yellow Pages.
A year later, in 1955, Lucca Italian Restaurant (as it was known then) also offered delivery. Casella’s Pizza Palace soon followed. In the 1959 Yellow Pages, Ronnie’s Pizza had opened and offered delivery.
The late Jim Tobin purchased Ronnie’s Pizza in 1963 and changed the name. Tobin’s Pizza for years has had, and still has, the largest fleet of restaurant-owned delivery vehicles in Bloomington-Normal.
Grady’s Pizza and Ragusa’s Pizza Palace & Italian Restaurant also were early deliverers. Domino’s Pizza and Pizza World came along later, offering delivery/pick-up but no seating.
For many years, almost all the Twin City restaurants offering delivery were pizza/Italian restaurants. This later changed when restaurants of all types began to deliver.
So what is on the horizon for the restaurant delivery business?
Robots?
Maybe one day sooner than we think, Kay and I will be welcoming a robot making a restaurant delivery to our front door!
But then the question — how much do we tip?
Carius, of Bloomington, is a former food program and plan review supervisor for the McLean County Health Department. His Facebook blog, Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene, has 22,000 followers.