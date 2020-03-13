Coronavirus: Central Illinois food-service businesses ramp up hygiene

BLOOMINGTON — Although entertainment venues and sporting events are cancelling or closing, restaurants and other food service businesses are still welcoming customers. For many, the staff are just making a few adjustments or limiting services as extra germ fighting protection in light of the coronavirus threat.

Pizza Ranch in Bloomington is popular for its endless buffet at which customers can serve themselves. Manager Drew Crotty said the staff uses antibacterial spray and disinfectant on tables after each customer leaves but “now we will spray anything they touch, like the ice cream machine, pop machine areas, door handles, front counter, chairs and tabletops.”

Anyone in the kitchen wears gloves, Crotty said, and “all team members are washing their hands every half hour. That is a state law, anyway.”

The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel switched from buffet-style options to a menu. Other restaurants, like Portillo's in Normal, are using plastic ware instead of reusable utensils.