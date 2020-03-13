Coronavirus: Central Illinois food-service businesses ramp up hygiene

BLOOMINGTON — Although entertainment venues and sporting events are cancelling or closing, restaurants and other food service businesses are still welcoming customers. For many, the staff are just making a few adjustments or limiting services as extra germ fighting protection in light of the coronavirus threat.
Pizza Ranch in Bloomington is popular for its endless buffet at which customers can serve themselves. Manager Drew Crotty said the staff uses antibacterial spray and disinfectant on tables after each customer leaves but “now we will spray anything they touch, like the ice cream machine, pop machine areas, door handles, front counter, chairs and tabletops.”
Anyone in the kitchen wears gloves, Crotty said, and “all team members are washing their hands every half hour. That is a state law, anyway.”
The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel switched from buffet-style options to a menu. Other restaurants, like Portillo's in Normal, are using plastic ware instead of reusable utensils.
The staff at Coz’s Bar and Grill in Mount Zion practice extra sanitation on utensils as a daily routine and have been spending more time wiping seats and other hard surfaces. As a sports bar, cancelled sporting events have had an effect on the business. “What are we supposed to do, turn on the news?” said manager Michael Dance.
Other businesses that utilize food or salad bars have altered or eliminated the opportunities for public contamination.
The management of Bloomington’s Fresh Thyme said they will close self-serve food bars to customers. “You will be able to find pre-packed salads, soups and olive bar offerings,” the company posted on the website.
County Market grocery in Decatur offers a stocked food bar, which staff has been cleaning every 20 to 30 minutes. “We have asked team members to increase their frequency of hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer,” the company website stated. “We are also adding more regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in our stores.”
Monical's Pizza on Prospect Road in Decatur, which offers a pizza buffet during lunch, now has servers bringing plates to customers and utensils in the food bar are changed every 20 minutes.
