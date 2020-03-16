Coronavirus: What's next? Questions loom for gaming fans, restaurant-goers in Central Illinois

“I think it is going to be proceeding here with caution, and communication is going to be key,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner. “We’re going to handle this on a case-by-case basis if we are made aware that a business that is not in compliance with the closure. We would go out and check into it and document the information like we do. We will try to gain voluntary compliance and, if not, we will consider what our options are at that point. Is it some sort of injunction or court order that we would proceed with? It certainly will be considered in their ability to maintain a business or alcohol license at that time or moving forward.