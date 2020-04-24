During COVID, is your food safe? Experts weigh in

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 can't be transmitted through food and food packaging, but restaurant and grocery store employees and customers should remain vigilant.
That's the message from Tom Anderson, director of environmental health for the McLean County Health Department. He oversees inspections of restaurants, grocery stores and food services in long-term care facilities, schools and the jail in McLean County.
On the one hand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have concluded that the novel coronavirus can't be spread from food and its packaging, Anderson said. On the other hand, if respiratory droplets from the mouth or nose of someone with COVID-19 are on the package and someone else handles that package shortly thereafter, that person could be at risk.
That's why everyone should wear masks when they are working with food and shopping to reduce the risk of spreading respiratory droplets if they cough or sneeze and to reduce the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets, Anderson said.
It's also why shoppers, after they unload their groceries or bring their restaurant meal home, should wash their hands with warm water and soap, then follow that up with hand sanitizer before enjoying their meal, Anderson said. That reduces the risk of them introducing any droplets from their hands into their mouth or nose when they are eating, he said.
"Anyone handling food packaging should be hyper-cautious," he said.
Having said that, restaurants and grocery stores overall in McLean County have done a good job responding to the increased demands placed on them by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said.
"Anyone who has been out in grocery stores and supporting local restaurants have seen a visible difference," he said. "From the observations that the environmental health staff has made and from the observations that I have made personally, I see the businesses doing as much as they can to minimize the spread of the virus from employee to employee and from employee to customer."
The biggest change for restaurants when the state stay-at-home order went into effect on March 21 was closing dining rooms, said Rich Zeller, owner of Avanti's Italian Restaurant in Normal and Bloomington, and Jack Patterson, manager of Shannon's Five Star Restaurant in Bloomington.
Both restaurants already had a brisk take-out business and Avanti's does delivery.
Still, there have been adjustments.
"We miss our regulars (dining room patrons)," Patterson said. "We miss our staff so much. We (now) have a bare bones staff."
Even so, any employees who show respiratory symptoms are told to go home, Zeller and Patterson said.
"The volume of our to-go orders have increased significantly but sales overall have decreased," Patterson said.
Shannon's is not allowing customers into the dining room but is doing curbside pickup for customers who call in their orders.
At both Shannon's and Avanti's, masks have been encouraged but optional so far for employees delivering food to customers curbside. Wearing of masks will be mandatory beginning May 1, according to the governor's order on Thursday.
Staff of both restaurants have been more diligent than ever about hand-washing and cleaning surfaces, not only food prep surfaces, but also door handles, pens, clipboards, phones and computer screens, Patterson and Zeller said.
Avanti's has waived delivery fees, and drivers can drop food orders on front porches for customers who have prepaid, Zeller said.
In addition to curbside pickup, Avanti's is allowing a limited number of customers inside for food pickup, Zeller said.
Kroger, like many grocery stores, has made changes. Among them are signs, floor decals and broadcast messages encouraging people to remain 6 feet apart; plastic partitions to separate customers from employees at checkout lanes; enhanced sanitation practices; and masks and gloves offered to employees, said Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Central Division.
Anderson said "I think everyone should voluntarily wear a mask, whether they are an employee or a customer. It's a very small sacrifice to make to reduce the spread of the virus."
While the health department continues to investigate complaints about food establishments and to follow up after fires, it placed, beginning April 13, a temporary moratorium on routine inspections, Anderson said.
Some restaurant kitchens are small and adding another person in there — even a health department inspector — who could be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID isn't worth the risk, Anderson said. Routine inspections will resume when COVID cases decline.
"This is a time when we have to assume that the virus is everywhere," Anderson said.
Because the health department inspects high-risk establishments four times a year rather than the three times required by the state, the temporary moratorium shouldn't be cause for concern, he said.
Zeller understood Anderson's rationale but was surprised by the moratorium, calling inspections "more important than ever."
Halvorson said "If the health department is adjusting its inspection plan to fight the spread of the virus, that sounds like a good, reasonable precaution during a critical time in our history. We have made an adjustment of our own. Under normal circumstances, our managers would walk with inspectors during their visits. We have suspended that practice as another step toward social distancing."
"Restaurants and grocery stores are doing everything they can," Anderson said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
