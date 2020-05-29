Here's what to expect if you visit a restaurant as Illinois opens from coronavirus shutdown

--Establishments should use single-packet condiments, if possible, or serve condiments in containers, such as washable bowls or paper cups that can be sanitized or thrown away (no shared condiments).

--Establishments should use disposable silverware, if possible, or silverware rolled in napkins or placed in sleeves.

--Establishments should use disposable or touchless menus, if possible, or those that can be sanitized between uses; or implement digital or app-based ordering systems.

--Servers should not refill beverages, providing new glasses that have been cleaned using proper dish-washing procedures.

--Self-service beverage stations should be closed.

--Employers should make unavailable for use water fountains in employee breakrooms, except for touchless water-bottle refill stations (can provide sealed, single-use water bottles).

--Customers should handle their own leftover food to be taken home.

--Establishments should ensure that areas where people pick up carryout orders allow for 6 feet of separation from seated customers.

--Customers should not be seated if inclement weather is forecasted.