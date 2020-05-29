Here's what to expect if you visit a restaurant as Illinois opens from coronavirus shutdown

Most restaurants and bars in Illinois are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday, but there are rules and recommendations designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
For example, tables must be spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing, each party is limited to 6 people and employees are asked to wear face coverings.
That's according to a set of state guidelines for restaurants, bars and other food-service establishments under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's regional, five-phase plan, known as Restore Illinois, to restart the economy and reopen nonessential businesses.
Restaurants and bars in Chicago, which has reported more COVID-19 cases than the rest of the state, won't be opening until June 3.
Under Phase 3 guidelines, dining is allowed:
--In outdoor spaces (patios, courtyards, beer gardens, sidewalks, parking lots) connected to restaurants, grocery stores, health or fitness centers, hotels, golf courses and other social clubs with food-establishment licenses.
--On rooftops and in spaces where retractable roofs are left open.
--In indoor spaces where 50% or more of a wall can be removed via the opening of windows, doors or panels ("open-air" arrangements) if tables are located within 8 feet of openings.
--In other outdoor dining and drinking areas with tables spaced 6 feet apart that are authorized by local governments and properly licensed.
Minimum guidelines related to restaurants and bars include:
--Employees should wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when within 6 feet of others (cloth masks preferred).
--Tables should be 6 feet apart (use of plexiglass between tables is considered "best practice").
--Establishments should provide hand-washing or sanitizing opportunities for employees and customers.
--Employees should wash their hands for 20 seconds on arrival and at other specified times (minimum of every 30 minutes during shifts).
--Cooks and other kitchen staff should wear gloves per pre-pandemic food-handling protocols.
--Establishments should display signs at entry with face-covering requirements, social-distancing guidelines and cleaning protocols.
--Customer waiting areas should be closed.
--Self-service food areas (buffets, salad bars, coffee stations) should be closed.
--Establishments should eliminate table presets (menus, salt and pepper shakers, lemons, straws, shared condiments).
--Establishments should use single-packet condiments, if possible, or serve condiments in containers, such as washable bowls or paper cups that can be sanitized or thrown away (no shared condiments).
--Establishments should use disposable silverware, if possible, or silverware rolled in napkins or placed in sleeves.
--Establishments should use disposable or touchless menus, if possible, or those that can be sanitized between uses; or implement digital or app-based ordering systems.
--Servers should not refill beverages, providing new glasses that have been cleaned using proper dish-washing procedures.
--Self-service beverage stations should be closed.
--Employers should make unavailable for use water fountains in employee breakrooms, except for touchless water-bottle refill stations (can provide sealed, single-use water bottles).
--Customers should handle their own leftover food to be taken home.
--Establishments should ensure that areas where people pick up carryout orders allow for 6 feet of separation from seated customers.
--Customers should not be seated if inclement weather is forecasted.
--In case of inclement weather, food should be packaged to go and customers encouraged to leave.
The state also recommends that restaurants and bars:
--Deliver items to tables on service trays to minimize hand contact.
--Display visual markers 6 feet apart at customer queue points.
--Display signs at restroom exits to promote use of paper towels to open doors.
--Display signs to promote social distancing within shared restrooms.
--Eliminate seating at bars inside restaurants to the extent possible.
--Install impermeable barriers (such as plexiglass) to block street and/or sidewalk traffic, if practical.
--Install barriers between tables, if practical.
--Install barriers in close contact areas (host stands, cashier stations), if practical.
--Utilize systems for touchless payment transactions, if practical.
-- Allow one-way traffic to flow in and out of restaurants to outdoor seating areas to limit congregation, if practical.
