How a Roanoke native is running an urban winery in Kansas

ROANOKE – It’s fitting – maybe even pre-destined – that Michael Amigoni would become a vintner. After all, his grandfather Guiseppe “Joseph” Amigoni produced wine near Milan, Italy, before emigrating to Roanoke in the 1920s.
Now Michael Amigoni is carrying on the tradition at his Amigoni Urban Winery in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I grew up with wine around the household,” said the son of the late Joseph “Bing” and Antoinette “Toni” Amigoni. “I worked at Amigoni Supper Club owned by my Uncle Eligio “Eli” and Aunt Betty Amigoni, where I’d stock on Saturdays and was a busboy and a waiter.” The Italian eatery was a downtown Roanoke staple in the 1960s and ‘70s.
Amigoni’s Roanoke memories also include working summers at his Uncle Eli’s construction firm, playing basketball and baseball, and being president of Student Council before graduating from Roanoke-Benson High School in 1978.
Amigoni attended Illinois Central College and Sangamon State University (now University of Illinois Springfield) and received a master of business administration degree from The University of Illinois at Chicago. He held several positions in the financial services and computer programming fields in Chicago before moving to Missouri.
“I really was getting tired of the weather and the rat race in Chicago,” he said. He took a computer position with an outsourcing company and later became its chief operating officer.
But around 1995, when his son Joseph was born, Amigoni began to feel the pull of the sun and the soil. “I became interested in wine and winemaking, since I like to grow things – plants and companies,” he said. “I planted 40 grapevines in our backyard at Leawood, Kansas, near Kansas City, and began studying winemaking. Then in 2000 my wife, Kerry, and I purchased 10 acres in Centerview, Missouri, and planted 6 acres in grapes.
“Suddenly, I was hooked. I read everything I could, and I traveled to Italy to learn about viticulture and oenology, the science of wine and winemaking. I took wine chemistry classes with a wonderful teacher from The University of California, Davis. I loved it. I didn't have a lick of chemistry all the way through graduate school, but now I have chemistry books on my end table at home.”
Next, the couple needed a place to sell the fruits of their labors. “We got lucky,” Amigoni said, “as my wife worked for a man who owned and purchased a lot of buildings in the historic, former stockyards West Bottoms district of Kansas City. We worked with him in 2012 to beautifully renovate a 1909 building that formerly housed the Daily Drovers Telegram newspaper operation.”
That is where the Amigonis produce the dry reds, like cabernet franc or cabernet sauvignon, that they are well known for. As an homage to Grandpa Amigoni and the Italian ancestry, they produce some Italian varieties like barbera and sangiovese.
Besides using their locally grown grapes, they purchase some from Central Valley vineyards near Lodi, California. “The grapes come in refrigerated trucks, arriving just one day after picked,” he said. “We brought in about 80 tons in 2020. That’s a lot of grapes.”
Amigoni Urban Winery customers drink wine and local beers and dine on locally produced food in the winery’s tasting room and barrel room. They also take tours and classes, like a blending class that teaches the history of French wine regions and the mechanics of blending various grape wines.
“My favorite thing,” Amigoni noted, “is that during our tours we talk about the connection of Missouri to barrels, and we have 250 barrels of wine, and all the barrels are harvested and made here in Missouri.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of in-person events, like tours, weddings and corporate parties, but Amigoni has been promoting virtual events, like the recent KPMG accounting firm’s virtual party for 175 executives from all over the world. And although wine sales have been strong, Amigoni said, he has pivoted to offer free shipping or reduced shipping costs to areas across the United States.
“You know, we have 30,000 to 40,000 people visit us each year to sample wine, drink wine and be happy,” Amigoni said. Perhaps Grandfather Guiseppe is somewhere raising a glass to his grandson’s success.
