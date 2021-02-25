How a Roanoke native is running an urban winery in Kansas

But around 1995, when his son Joseph was born, Amigoni began to feel the pull of the sun and the soil. “I became interested in wine and winemaking, since I like to grow things – plants and companies,” he said. “I planted 40 grapevines in our backyard at Leawood, Kansas, near Kansas City, and began studying winemaking. Then in 2000 my wife, Kerry, and I purchased 10 acres in Centerview, Missouri, and planted 6 acres in grapes.

“Suddenly, I was hooked. I read everything I could, and I traveled to Italy to learn about viticulture and oenology, the science of wine and winemaking. I took wine chemistry classes with a wonderful teacher from The University of California, Davis. I loved it. I didn't have a lick of chemistry all the way through graduate school, but now I have chemistry books on my end table at home.”

Next, the couple needed a place to sell the fruits of their labors. “We got lucky,” Amigoni said, “as my wife worked for a man who owned and purchased a lot of buildings in the historic, former stockyards West Bottoms district of Kansas City. We worked with him in 2012 to beautifully renovate a 1909 building that formerly housed the Daily Drovers Telegram newspaper operation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}