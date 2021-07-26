Illinois Wesleyan University Peace Garden market planned

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan University Peace Garden is hosting a weekly market at 1212 N. Evans St. in Bloomington from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The garden provides fresh and healthy food. Produce at the garden is grown and maintained by students and volunteers from the community using sustainability practices.

The market will give the community access to fresh produce at affordable prices. The available produce includes tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, dill, swiss chard, honey and several others. The market will be at the front of the campus garden under a blue tent.

Email iwu.peace.garden2002@gmail.com for more information on what kinds of produce will be sold at the market and time slots that are available to volunteer.

