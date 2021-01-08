KFC’s new fried chicken sandwich is bigger, crunchier and much better

It was bound to happen. After several fast food chains revamped their fried chicken sandwiches over the past year in the hopes of standing out in the ongoing fried chicken sandwich wars, KFC is finally getting into the game. And as your humble fried chicken sandwich correspondent who once ranked 26 of the fast food options, I obviously had to investigate.

(Though I’m also going to urge you to take a look at this post of my favorite local fried chicken sandwiches, since they are tastier.)

Of course, KFC already had a few fried chicken sandwiches on its menu. But as I found a few years ago, they didn’t seem particularly well loved. It’s main offering, the crispy Colonel sandwich, was weirdly small and not particularly exciting.

The new sandwich, simply called the KFC Chicken Sandwich ($3.99), features a much bigger piece of all white meat chicken that is double breaded and fried. It’s served on a brioche bun with thick pickles and either regular or spicy mayonnaise. If that sounds awfully similar to Popeye’s own wildly popular offering, you’re definitely not wrong.