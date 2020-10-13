New eatery opens at site of longtime Pekin diner

After taking over the site of an iconic Pekin restaurant, Nick Rogers and his wife Melanie hope to replicate the friendly atmosphere that made Andy's Diner a popular local eatery for more than 60 years.

"It's all about the customers," said Melanie Rogers. "All of our customers are family to us."

Rogers Diner is literally a family establishment. Two of the Rogers' three children work at the establishment. Nick and Melanie had each worked in the food service industry for 20 years before deciding to open their own diner.

"It's something we've always wanted to do," said Rogers. "We've always worked for somebody else and we decided we wanted to give it a shot on our own."

In terms of the menu, Rogers described Rogers Diner as a traditional family restaurant, offering an extensive selection of breakfast items in the morning and specializing in burgers and homemade desserts at lunch and dinner. In a possible break with tradition, however, the diner numbers salads among its signature items.

"We have two very good salads: a raspberry-apple salad and a taco salad," said Rogers. "We're also a non-traditional diner in the sense that our service is very fast. (It normally takes) less than five minutes from the time you order to the time you get your food."