Normal extends outdoor dining; businesses may use portable outdoor heaters

The portable heater's gas capacity container cannot exceed 20 pounds; and may only use gas containers approved by the Department of Transportation or American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The heater must have a tilt or tip-over switch that automatically shuts off the flow of gas if the appliance is tilted more than 15 degrees.

Businesses should not replace the gas containers while patrons are present.

Empty and full gas containers and portable heaters attached to gas containers must be secured to prevent tampering and stored outdoors.

Gas containers cannot be stored or located within 10 feet of exit access doors, exits, stairways, or areas typically used as means of egress. Containers must not be stored on balconies, roofs or within 10 feet of any operational window or building ventilation inlet.

Portable heater may be stored indoors if it is disconnected from the fuel gas container. If the heater is attached to a gas container, it must be stored under the same restrictions as detached gas containers.

