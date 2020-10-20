Normal extends outdoor dining; businesses may use portable outdoor heaters

NORMAL — Outdoor dining on private commercial property in Normal dining will remain available with new temporary heating guidelines until further notice, town officials announced Tuesday.
“We want to continue to help local businesses," Mayor Chris Koos said in a statement. "When we announced the outdoor-dining extension earlier this year, we hoped we would be further along in the Restore Illinois plan. Sadly, that is not the case.”
Restaurants and bars may also utilize portable heaters in accordance to new, temporary heating guidelines established by Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer. The new guidelines are in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association and the International Fire Code.
Temporary outdoor dining within the parking spaces in Uptown Normal will continue through Nov. 1. Starting Nov. 2 the town will remove all outdoor dining amenities in the on-street locations of Uptown to allow increased on-street parking.
Businesses that previously applied for outdoor dining do not need to reapply, and the extension leaves all regulations implemented in May in place.
Business owners interested in applying for outdoor dining should email Town Clerk Angie Huonker at ahuonker@normal.org.
Portable outdoor heater guidelines
Businesses may utilize portable outdoor gas-fired heating patio heaters defined as appliances with a free-standing pole with a heater and reflector dome or shield at the top, and with a broad bade for propane storage, according to Normal's new guidelines.
These heaters also may be designed to function as outdoor fireplaces or tall patio tables.
Patio heaters should not be placed inside of or within 5 feet of a building; beneath or closer than 5 feet to combustible decorations, overhands, awnings, sunshades or similar building attachments; inside tents, canopies and membrane structures; or on exterior balconies.
The portable heater's gas capacity container cannot exceed 20 pounds; and may only use gas containers approved by the Department of Transportation or American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
The heater must have a tilt or tip-over switch that automatically shuts off the flow of gas if the appliance is tilted more than 15 degrees.
Businesses should not replace the gas containers while patrons are present.
Empty and full gas containers and portable heaters attached to gas containers must be secured to prevent tampering and stored outdoors.
Gas containers cannot be stored or located within 10 feet of exit access doors, exits, stairways, or areas typically used as means of egress. Containers must not be stored on balconies, roofs or within 10 feet of any operational window or building ventilation inlet.
Portable heater may be stored indoors if it is disconnected from the fuel gas container. If the heater is attached to a gas container, it must be stored under the same restrictions as detached gas containers.
