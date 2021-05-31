Northern Illinois woman makes a goal of baking 52 pies this year

And for Memorial Day weekend, she made pie No. 34, an American flag pie with red and blue berries and a stars-and-stripes crust laid across the top.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago, Dale didn’t picture herself baking pies and raising livestock. She grew up on a family farm.

“I didn’t want anything to do with it,” she said with a chuckle.

Her passion was art, so she attend the Art Institute of Chicago. But she realized she liked smaller towns and agriculture, leading her to study ag business at Black Hawk College in Kewanee. Today she and Anderson raise pasture pigs in Walnut. You don’t see pigs raised this way very often anymore, she said.

Anderson concentrates on the show and feeder pigs. She’s all about the little ones.

“I like the farrowing and working with the little pigs,” she said.

They have upward of 30 sows and grow enough corn and soybeans to feed them.

Dale is concentrating on sweet pies for now, but may venture toward the savory. Raising pigs, pork pie is a possibility.

“I found a recipe for bacon breakfast pie. We might need to try that,” she said.