Parent of Logan's Roadhouse, which has Normal location, files for bankruptcy protection

Logan's Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse; 313 Veterans Pkwy, Normal; logansroadhouse.com; 309-452-7100

 LOGANSROADHOUSE.COM

NASHVILLE — The parent company of Logan's Roadhouse, which has a Normal location, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.​

Nashville-based CraftWorks Holdings LLC lhas between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, the firm announced a credit and asset purchase agreement with investor Fortress Credit Co. LLC that reduces CraftWorks debt by $140 million, or about 60 percent.

"Over the past 16 months, we have made significant progress on many fronts to transform our business and position our brands for long-term growth and success," CrafWorks CEO Hazem Ouf said in a prepared statement. "Our team has enhanced the guest dining experience through the addition of new and higher-quality menu offerings and an improved guest service platform, and we have made good strides in increasing operational efficiency across our organization."

The Normal Logan's is at 313 S. Veterans Parkway.

CraftWorks Holdings also includes Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch​ Brewery Restaurant, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and other eateries.

