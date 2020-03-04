Parent of Logan's Roadhouse, which has Normal location, files for bankruptcy protection

NASHVILLE — The parent company of Logan's Roadhouse, which has a Normal location, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Nashville-based CraftWorks Holdings LLC lhas between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, the firm announced a credit and asset purchase agreement with investor Fortress Credit Co. LLC that reduces CraftWorks debt by $140 million, or about 60 percent.
"Over the past 16 months, we have made significant progress on many fronts to transform our business and position our brands for long-term growth and success," CrafWorks CEO Hazem Ouf said in a prepared statement. "Our team has enhanced the guest dining experience through the addition of new and higher-quality menu offerings and an improved guest service platform, and we have made good strides in increasing operational efficiency across our organization."
CraftWorks Holdings also includes Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and other eateries.