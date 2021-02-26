Peoria Hofbrau property is for sale as restaurant remains closed

PEORIA — The Peoria Hofbrau property, 2210 NE Jefferson St., has been put on the market.

Outside the Hofbrau, which has been closed since July, the sale is touted on a large banner hanging from a parking lot fence along Northeast Adams Street. The sign's information is minimal, just a phone number and the announcement that the 1.75-acre property is "for sale or lease."

Peoria County tax records list the owner as A&H Guzman Enterprises of Germantown Hills. The business was started in 1984 by Art and Hedwig Guzman, the latter of whom died in 2012 at their home in Germantown Hills.

For the operation, the couple leaned on her family recipes and his global experience in the food industry. The Guzman clan, including the couple's offspring, developed a menu that included German staples such as Wienerschnitzel, a thin veal cutlet that is breaded and pan fried, along with an assortment of sausages and soups.

The restaurant also came to be known for its beer variety — anywhere from 90 to 100 beers have been available at any time. The establishment also earned renown for its beer tour, with patrons who reach 100 different types of brews earning a brass nameplate on the wall.

On Friday, the front door of the business still hosted a sign stating "Temporarily closed."