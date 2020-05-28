Portillo’s to open in Springfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Despite an uncertain future for restaurants reeling from the pandemic, Portillo’s is moving forward with opening an eatery in Springfield, its first in the capital city.

The popular purveyor of hot dogs, Italian beef and other Chicago classics on Thursday announced plans to open the Springfield restaurant in the second half of 2021.

The 7,800-square-foot space, located at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Veterans Parkway, will have a double drive-thru, seating for 190 and an outdoor patio. It will have a 1950\u2032s diner theme that pays homage to Route 66.

Portillo’s, famous for its chocolate cake shake and other gut-expanding indulgences, has been growing rapidly since founder Dick Portillo sold the chain to Berkshire Partners six years ago. It now has more than 60 locations across the U.S., including in Peoria, Normal and Champaign.

Portillo founded the concept in a trailer in a Villa Park parking lot in 1963.

The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0