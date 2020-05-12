Potbelly Corp. reports quarterly loss of $13.3 million


CHICAGO — Potbelly Corp. on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.01. A year ago, they were trading at $5.98.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBPB

Automated Insights

