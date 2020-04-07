Report: Logan’s Roadhouse locations may not reopen; company has Normal location
0 comments

Report: Logan’s Roadhouse locations may not reopen; company has Normal location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Logan's Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse is a chain of restaurants that serves hand-cut steaks, burgers, BBQ and sides with a Southern twist.

 Facebook.com/Logans.Roadhouse

NASHVILLE — Logan’s Roadhouse, which has a Normal location, may not reopen after the coronavirus, according to published reports.

RestaurantBusinessOnline, a website that covers the restaurant business, reported Logan’s employees, currently furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been terminated. Health care benefits expired March 31.

Pritzker signs executive order allowing medical furloughs for Illinois inmates vulnerable to coronavirus

Logan’s owner, Craftworks Holdings, said the shutdown of its 261 locations comes after a lender withdrew financing after the company filed bankruptcy in early March. That change means the coronavirus-hiatus may become permanent.

“The debtors hope that they will be able to restart their operations at some point in the future, but there are many preconditions to a restart, including the obtaining of financing, the hiring of staff, and the ability to create a coherent and profitable business plan,” Craftworks said in a filing. “The shutdown could persist for a prolonged period time, if not permanently.”

Logan’s has around 18,000 employees.

The Normal Logan's is at 313 S. Veterans Parkway.

CraftWorks Holdings also includes Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Gordon Biersch​ Brewery Restaurant, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and other eateries.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News