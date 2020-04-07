Report: Logan’s Roadhouse locations may not reopen; company has Normal location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NASHVILLE — Logan’s Roadhouse, which has a Normal location, may not reopen after the coronavirus, according to published reports.

RestaurantBusinessOnline, a website that covers the restaurant business, reported Logan’s employees, currently furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been terminated. Health care benefits expired March 31.

Logan’s owner, Craftworks Holdings, said the shutdown of its 261 locations comes after a lender withdrew financing after the company filed bankruptcy in early March. That change means the coronavirus-hiatus may become permanent.

“The debtors hope that they will be able to restart their operations at some point in the future, but there are many preconditions to a restart, including the obtaining of financing, the hiring of staff, and the ability to create a coherent and profitable business plan,” Craftworks said in a filing. “The shutdown could persist for a prolonged period time, if not permanently.”

Logan’s has around 18,000 employees.

The Normal Logan's is at 313 S. Veterans Parkway.