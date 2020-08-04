Scout's Downtown Cafe in Bloomington to close

Nord purchased the restaurant, formerly known as Kelly's Bakery and Cafe , in July 2018. She was manager of the former business for five years.

"This Covid stuff finally brought our little business to its knees," she said Monday in a statement posted on social media. "Personally, I will be sad to leave Downtown. Working at Kelly's Bakery, then taking over and continuing that space of food, friends and family as Scout's Downtown Cafe has been an amazing experience."