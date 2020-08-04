Scout's Downtown Cafe in Bloomington to close

BLOOMINGTON — Scout's Downtown Cafe will permanently close Saturday.
Owner Scout Nord posted on Facebook that the 113 N. Center St. business struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nord could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Nord purchased the restaurant, formerly known as Kelly's Bakery and Cafe, in July 2018. She was manager of the former business for five years.
"This Covid stuff finally brought our little business to its knees," she said Monday in a statement posted on social media. "Personally, I will be sad to leave Downtown. Working at Kelly's Bakery, then taking over and continuing that space of food, friends and family as Scout's Downtown Cafe has been an amazing experience."
The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
