You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scout's Downtown Cafe in Bloomington to close
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Scout's Downtown Cafe in Bloomington to close

{{featured_button_text}}
080520-blm-loc-1scouts

Food is delivered to customers from Scout's Downtown Cafe in Bloomington on Tuesday. The business is closing Saturday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Scout's Downtown Cafe will permanently close Saturday. 

Owner Scout Nord posted on Facebook that the 113 N. Center St. business struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Nord could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Nord purchased the restaurant, formerly known as Kelly's Bakery and Cafe, in July 2018. She was manager of the former business for five years.

"This Covid stuff finally brought our little business to its knees," she said Monday in a statement posted on social media. "Personally, I will be sad to leave Downtown. Working at Kelly's Bakery, then taking over and continuing that space of food, friends and family as Scout's Downtown Cafe has been an amazing experience."

The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

Check it out: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

3 Unexpected Twists That'll Rock Your Guac

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News