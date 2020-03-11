Smith: A2 milk might be worth a try

Some of you may have noticed a new milk on the market, known as “A2 milk.” This is not one of those alternative milks, such as almond, rice or soy, but rather it is an alternative type of cow’s milk. The claim is that A2 milk is “easier on digestion.” A2 milk supporters recommend it for those who think they are lactose intolerant. They believe that for some people, it may not be the lactose in the milk that is giving them gastrointestinal distress, but rather a type of protein called A1 beta casein found in regular and lactose-free milk.

There are a number of different proteins in milk, including casein. The particular protein, beta casein, has two forms: A1 beta casein and A2 beta casein. Regular cow’s milk has a close 50/50 distribution of A1 and A2, depending on the breed of cow. However, A2 milk is produced from a unique cow whose gene mutation has resulted in only producing A2 beta casein, no A1. This doesn’t change the look or the taste from regular milk.