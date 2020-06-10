Smith: All those numbers, but what do they mean?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’ve ever been confused about the dates stamped on food products, you’re not alone. A United States consumer survey appearing in the Waste Management journal reported 84% of consumers discard food near the package date at least occasionally. However, the package date rarely has anything to do with the safety of the food product. This contributes to a lot of food unnecessarily wasted.

Much of the confusion lies in a labeling system that is aimed at providing a measurement of quality, not safety. Understanding what these dates mean can help you waste less food, save more money and better the environment.

• Sell-by: This date indicates when stores must remove products. Food will be safe to eat after this date if it has been refrigerated. Dairy products will usually be edible at least one week longer than the sell by date. Eggs will keep 3-5 weeks beyond the date listed.

• Best if used by: This date is a recommendation to consumers when the product’s flavor or quality is highest.

• Use by: This is the last date recommended to ensure a product’s peak quality.