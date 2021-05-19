Smith: American diets not in line with USDA guidelines

What are the most popular foods? It’s an interesting question and since I’m a fan of data and charts, I got excited when I stumbled across the USDA Economic Research Service’s Food Availability data. It looks at the types and amounts of food that is available in the U.S. and thus, identifies consumer demand. Here’s what we know:
• Americans’ diets do not align with the federal recommendations that come out of the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines. When looking at diets in 2017, Americans are eating more than the recommended amount of meat, eggs, nuts, and grains. However, we are desperately falling short in the consumption of vegetables, dairy, and fruit. Look to the USDA MyPlate to make half your plate fruits and vegetables, and aim to get 3 cups of dairy each day.
• 2019 data identifies potatoes and tomatoes as the top two vegetables most available per person in the U.S. Most of the available potatoes were frozen and most of the available tomatoes were canned, which shows our love for French fries and pizza sauce, the most consumed components of these vegetables. Don’t depend on just a couple of fruits and vegetables; a variety helps you gain the range of nutrients your body needs.
• Apples and oranges were the top two fruits most available per person in 2018 with bananas coming in third. Interestingly, more than half the availability of apples and oranges are in the form of juice. While juice does provide us with some important vitamins, it’s also more concentrated and thus has more sugar compared to eating the whole fruit. By eating the whole fruit, we get less sugar and more dietary fiber.
• Comparing data from 1977 to 2017 shows the availability of milk has decreased. According to the USDA, per capita fluid milk consumption has dropped 40 percent since 1975. On the other hand, the availability of cheese has nearly doubled. Although cheese is delicious, most cheese is high in sodium and saturated fats, which can increase your LDL cholesterol, the bad cholesterol that can contribute to heart disease. While it’s good to enjoy eating cheese, it’s important to do so in smaller amounts.
Of course, the data is much more complex than what is written here. However, in terms of our health, it tells us that we need to eat more fruits and veggies, which includes a variety, as well as more low fat dairy in the form of milk and yogurt.
For more information visit: USDA Economic Research Service, Food Availability and Consumption, https://bit.ly/3t3XsTd; USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans, dietaryguidelines.gov; USDA MyPlate, myplate.gov.
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.