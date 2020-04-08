Smith: Be thoughtful when buying groceries

Access to safe food is a major concern in any emergency or natural disaster. When preparing an emergency food supply keep these helpful tips in mind to help reduce stress and ensure you and your family have access to safe and healthful foods.
Make a plan to store enough food for each person in the household to last 14-30 days. This can be as easy as increasing the amount of staples and non-perishable foods you normally have on hand. If you or other members of your household typically eat certain meals away from the home, such as a child eating school lunch or a spouse eating out on their lunch break, you will need to factor those meals into your food supply list.
Be intentional when selecting items for your emergency food supply. Select non-perishable items that can be stored safely at room temperature, and consider freezing perishable items (like meat and bread) for later use. While it’s OK to throw some boxed meals, frozen pizzas, and a package of cookies in the cart, be sure to also choose foods high in nutrient value by purchasing ingredients that fit into all five food groups:
Protein: canned meats and fish, canned or dried beans, peas and lentils, nut butter, nuts and seeds
Grains: rice, pasta, breads, cereal, oats, tortillas, flour, baking mixes, popcorn
Fruits: canned, dried and frozen fruit, fresh fruits with a longer shelf life (apples, citrus)
Vegetables: canned and frozen vegetables, fresh vegetables with a longer shelf life (beets, potatoes)
Dairy: shelf-stable milk (aseptic or powdered), cheese, yogurt
If you have a baby in the house, buy enough infant formula and commercial baby food as appropriate. Don’t forget; your pets will need food, too!
Texas Hash
1 pound lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with onions and peppers
2 cups water
1 cup uncooked rice (instant or regular)
1 tablespoon chili powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
Wash hands with soap and water. In a large skillet, brown beef or turkey, stirring to crumble meat. Cook until ground meat reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Drain fat. Add tomatoes, water, rice, chili powder, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.
Yield: 5 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 330 calories, 10 grams fat, 500 milligrams sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 21 grams protein
Source: University of Illinois Extension, Eat. Move. Save. Making Healthier Choices on a Budget
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
