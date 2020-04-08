Smith: Be thoughtful when buying groceries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Access to safe food is a major concern in any emergency or natural disaster. When preparing an emergency food supply keep these helpful tips in mind to help reduce stress and ensure you and your family have access to safe and healthful foods.

Make a plan to store enough food for each person in the household to last 14-30 days. This can be as easy as increasing the amount of staples and non-perishable foods you normally have on hand. If you or other members of your household typically eat certain meals away from the home, such as a child eating school lunch or a spouse eating out on their lunch break, you will need to factor those meals into your food supply list.

Be intentional when selecting items for your emergency food supply. Select non-perishable items that can be stored safely at room temperature, and consider freezing perishable items (like meat and bread) for later use. While it’s OK to throw some boxed meals, frozen pizzas, and a package of cookies in the cart, be sure to also choose foods high in nutrient value by purchasing ingredients that fit into all five food groups:

Protein: canned meats and fish, canned or dried beans, peas and lentils, nut butter, nuts and seeds

Grains: rice, pasta, breads, cereal, oats, tortillas, flour, baking mixes, popcorn