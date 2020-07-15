Smith: Best 'thyme' to enjoy herbs is now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now is the "thyme" to enjoy fresh herbs. I have been enjoying the bounty of my herb garden, which my husband and I planted in a garden box made out of a recycled wooden pallet. It sits just outside our back patio for easy access. Thyme is an herb that we plant every year, as I use it in so many dishes.

Fresh thyme has thin woody stems with small leaves packed with aroma and flavor. There are numerous varieties of thyme, but most have an earthy, floral taste that complement many soups, stews, meats and vegetable dishes. It’s the main ingredient in the French herb mixture, Bouquet Garni, a bundle of herbs and aromatics tied with twine and simmered in stocks or sauces to impart flavor.

To use thyme, simply pinch the stem with your thumb and forefinger and slide them down the stem, stripping the leaves off. The leaves are so small that it generally requires no chopping. Unlike many delicate herbs, such as basil or cilantro, thyme is strong enough to withstand longer cooking times and generally can be throw in towards the beginning of cooking. If a recipe calls for 1 teaspoon dried herbs, substitute about 3 teaspoons fresh since dried herbs are more potent than fresh.