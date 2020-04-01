Smith: By eating, we can save the Earth

Each of us are responsible in taking care of our Earth and protecting it for future generations. As you observe Earth day on April 22, consider greener ways to reduce the carbon footprint when shopping and preparing food.

1. Use reusable shopping bags when grocery shopping. However, don’t let them become a breeding ground for bacteria. Throw them in the washing machine using laundry detergent and hang to air-dry. On days where you must use plastic bags, reuse them as liners for small wastebaskets.

2. Plan ahead in order to keep food out of the trash. Do this by making a grocery list and sticking to it. Check the pantry, refrigerator and freezer for foods that need to be used, and plan accordingly.

3. Reduce or reuse leftovers. Food waste is the single largest component going into municipal landfills. If leftovers tend to go uneaten, prepare smaller portions or put them in the freezer to use later.

4. Understand date labels on food packages. More than 90% of Americans may be prematurely tossing food because food labels are misinterpreted as indicators of food safety. With the exception of infant formula, “use by” or best if used by” dates refer to how long a product will be of best quality; it is not a safety date.