Smith: Canning more popular than ever

Food preservation has skyrocketed this year, likely due to more people staying at home looking for a safe and sustainable project.

In fact, University of Illinois Extension’s “Fill Your Pantry” webinar series hit a record number of participants (view recordings and handouts at go.illinois.edu/nutritionandwellness)! Unfortunately, manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with this surge in demand, which may be causing new and experienced preservers difficulty in finding canning and preservation supplies. What do you have to have, and what can you do without?

If you’re planning to can vegetables, such as corn, green beans, carrots or beets — you must have a pressure canner. Most vegetables (and meats) are low in acid, which allow the growth of clostridium botulinum, a type of bacteria that can produce a deadly toxin in environments without oxygen. Pressure canning is the only way to destroy this deadly toxin. If you don’t have a pressure canner, consider pickling the vegetable using a tested recipe and a water bath canner, or freeze.