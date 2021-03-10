 Skip to main content
Smith:Chicory healthy food to root for
Smith:Chicory healthy food to root for

Nutrition

The dietary guidelines represent the most current science-based advice on what and how to eat and drink for our best health. 

 Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune

Chicory is a hardy vegetable and a close relative to the dandelion, but like dandelion, most people only know it for its wild growth in the open prairie, not a as dinner side dish. The plant has spindly stalks, slender pointed leaves and purple-blue flowers. The leaves may be eaten raw in a salad or cooked like other greens and used as an ingredient in pasta or soup. However, it’s the root that has gotten the most attention in food production.

Chicory root has made its way into many familiar foods, such energy bars, yogurt and cereal. Its natural fiber, called inulin, is used to increase the fiber content in processed foods and to help cut back on sugars and fats. Since chicory root is high in soluble fiber, it can help control blood cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Additionally, chicory root is a prebiotic, which helps promote production of beneficial bacteria leading to a healthy gut. Of course, adding it to processed foods is not the best way for one to get fiber in the diet. Reach for whole foods first, which often contain other important vitamins and minerals the body needs.

If you see this plant growing alongside the road, you now know it’s use in foods; you can even dig up its roots and make caffeine-free “coffee.”

Chicory Root “Coffee”

1 Tablespoon roasted and ground chicory root

2 cups water

Drying/Roasting Chicory Root: Wash the chicory root under running water and scrub with a vegetable brush to get any remaining dirt off. Using a peeler or sharp knife, scrape off the outer brown peel layer as best you can. Chop into one-inch cubes. Dehydrate the chicory root in a dehydrator or in an oven set at 140°F (or 200°F if it doesn’t go this low) and dehydrate for 1 ½ hours. Then, turn the oven up to 300°F and roast until brown and crispy. Place roasted chicory in a food processor or coffee grinder and blend. Store grounds in an airtight container in a cool, dry and dark place for up to one year.

If using a French press, place 2 cups water in saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, and let it stand 1 minute. Add 1 Tablespoon chicory grounds to a French press and pour hot water over grounds; stir. Place the lid on the coffee press and steep for 4-5 minutes. Slowly press the plunger down and pour into mug.

If using a coffee maker, make as you would regular coffee.

Yield: 1 cup

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306. 

