Smith: Chili sauces bring more than heat

Which condiment do you grab? Sriracha, classic chili sauce or maybe a sweet red chili sauce? These are all examples of different kinds of chili sauce, some of which are excellent for dipping our favorite finger foods. Chili sauce is a blend of puréed or chopped chili peppers, vinegar, sugar and salt. Each type has their own unique taste that complements certain foods.

Chili sauce differs from a hot sauce in that chili sauces are thicker and may have pieces of ingredients intact. The classic chili sauce you find in a bottle at the grocery store is a thick red sauce made of tomatoes, garlic, sweet peppers, vinegar and high fructose corn syrup. It’s similar to ketchup, but a bit spicier or richer. It’s not commonly used for dipping. However, with a few additional ingredients, it makes a great barbecue sauce or topping for meatloaf. Sriracha is a thick sauce that packs the heat in many Thai and Vietnamese dishes. It’s made its way to the U.S. as a popular condiment for almost anything. Sweet red chili sauce, or Thai chili sauce, is made with bits of red chili peppers, rice vinegar, garlic, sugar, salt and a thickener. It makes an excellent dip for spring rolls, egg rolls and chicken wings.