Smith: Chili sauces bring more than heat

Which condiment do you grab? Sriracha, classic chili sauce or maybe a sweet red chili sauce? These are all examples of different kinds of chili sauce, some of which are excellent for dipping our favorite finger foods. Chili sauce is a blend of puréed or chopped chili peppers, vinegar, sugar and salt. Each type has their own unique taste that complements certain foods.
Chili sauce differs from a hot sauce in that chili sauces are thicker and may have pieces of ingredients intact. The classic chili sauce you find in a bottle at the grocery store is a thick red sauce made of tomatoes, garlic, sweet peppers, vinegar and high fructose corn syrup. It’s similar to ketchup, but a bit spicier or richer. It’s not commonly used for dipping. However, with a few additional ingredients, it makes a great barbecue sauce or topping for meatloaf. Sriracha is a thick sauce that packs the heat in many Thai and Vietnamese dishes. It’s made its way to the U.S. as a popular condiment for almost anything. Sweet red chili sauce, or Thai chili sauce, is made with bits of red chili peppers, rice vinegar, garlic, sugar, salt and a thickener. It makes an excellent dip for spring rolls, egg rolls and chicken wings.
Chili sauces can greatly flavor our food. Of course, depending on the amount you use, the added sugar and sodium can start to add up. Modifying recipes can greatly reduce the amount of sugar and salt you consume. For example, in a recipe that calls for sweet red chili sauce and honey, try leaving out the honey since the chili sauce is already very sweet. In a recipe that calls for quite a bit of sriracha and salt, try leaving out the salt since sriracha is already salty.
Grilled Honey Sriracha Chicken Tenders
¼ cup honey
¼ cup sriracha
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken tenders
Chopped scallions and sesame seeds for garnish
Preheat grill. In a medium saucepan, whisk honey, sriracha, vinegar, sesame oil and garlic, and heat to medium low, stirring occasionally. Grill chicken tenders until chicken reaches and internal temperature of at least 165°F. Place chicken in saucepan with glaze. Stir to coat. Turn off heat. Serve and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.
Yield: 4 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 230 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 470 milligrams sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 26 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.