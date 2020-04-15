Smith: Consider changes if lactose intolerant

Lactose intolerance is characterized by a group of symptoms that occur after the consumption of dairy; it is due to the inability to break down lactose, the sugar found in milk and other dairy products. This inability to break down lactose is called lactose maldigestion. It’s a result of the body not producing enough lactase, which is an enzyme that digests lactose. Not everyone who has lactose maldigestion experiences symptoms, but those that do may suffer from abdominal pain, bloating, gas or diarrhea. With these uncomfortable symptoms, it’s no wonder why many would avoid products containing lactose. However, research indicates that it is often unnecessary to cut out dairy from the diet.

First, find out if lactose intolerance is truly what you’re dealing with. Your doctor may use a hydrogen breath test to determine if lactose maldigestion is the cause. Most people with lactose intolerance can still include varying amounts of lactose in their diets without experiencing symptoms, and this is important because milk and dairy products contain vital nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D, that may otherwise go under-consumed. Try small amounts of milk with foods to slow digestion and help tolerance. While yogurt has lactose, it’s good bacteria helps to digest it, making it easier to tolerate, and since Greek yogurt is strained, it may have about half the lactose as regular yogurt. Also, try cheese, which has very little lactose (less than 1 gram). Don’t ditch the dairy. Seek a registered dietitian to help you introduce dairy back into your diet.