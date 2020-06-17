Smith: Cooking at any age important, fun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the greatest life skills you can teach kids is how to cook. As they get older, they will be tasked with preparing meals for themselves, and possibly others, every day. Getting them in the kitchen at a young age now is a great way to expose them to a variety of foods, ultimately setting them up for a lifetime of healthy eating.

By involving kids in planning and preparing meals, they may be more willing to try new foods, as well as increase their self-confidence by feeling as if they are contributing to the family. Take the opportunity to talk about the food as they are working with it. How is it grown or produced? Which food group does it belong to (fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, protein)? How does it smell, feel, look or taste?

Assign kitchen tasks based on the child’s developmental level. Each child is different and may not fit into these suggested age ranges. Some skills may need to be adjusted until the child is safely able to complete them. An adult should always be present.

Ages 2-4

• Wash produce

• Use measuring spoons

• Mix ingredients with a spoon or their hands

Ages 5-7

• Crack eggs