Smith: Cooking at any age important, fun

One of the greatest life skills you can teach kids is how to cook. As they get older, they will be tasked with preparing meals for themselves, and possibly others, every day. Getting them in the kitchen at a young age now is a great way to expose them to a variety of foods, ultimately setting them up for a lifetime of healthy eating.
By involving kids in planning and preparing meals, they may be more willing to try new foods, as well as increase their self-confidence by feeling as if they are contributing to the family. Take the opportunity to talk about the food as they are working with it. How is it grown or produced? Which food group does it belong to (fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, protein)? How does it smell, feel, look or taste?
Assign kitchen tasks based on the child’s developmental level. Each child is different and may not fit into these suggested age ranges. Some skills may need to be adjusted until the child is safely able to complete them. An adult should always be present.
Ages 2-4
• Wash produce
• Use measuring spoons
• Mix ingredients with a spoon or their hands
Ages 5-7
• Crack eggs
• Cut using a small, plastic knife
• Peel oranges and hard-boiled eggs
Ages 8-11
• Use a vegetable peeler
• Open cans
• Follow a recipe
Ages 12+
• Follow instructions completely
• Understand and know how to work kitchen equipment
• Identify different textures and flavors
Cooking with your child can strengthen the parent/child relationship, and it’s quality time well spent!
Parmesan Zucchini Fries
4 zucchinis
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons olive oil
Child and adult: Wash hands with soap and warm water.
Adult: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray and set aside.
Child: Measure Parmesan cheese and spices and stir in a small bowl. Wash zucchini under cool running water.
Adult: Trim ends of zucchini and cut into 4 pieces each, lengthwise.
Child: Place zucchini strips onto the greased baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and then sprinkle the Parmesan mixture over the zucchini.
Adult: Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes or until tender. Broil for 2-3 more minutes, or until the fries are crispy and golden brown. Serve immediately.
Yield: 4 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 140 calories, 10 grams fat, 200 milligrams sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.