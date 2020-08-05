Smith: Dill is a versatile, useful ingredient

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The thought of fresh dill is a reminder of dill pickles for many. With dill’s unique flavor, people either embrace it or turn up their nose. For those who embrace it, dill is a versatile and useful ingredient in the kitchen with many culinary uses besides pickling.

Dill can serve as both an herb (dill weed) and a spice (dill seed). Dill weed is a beautiful green feathery garnish with a noticeable aroma. It will lose it’s flavor quickly when introduced to heat, and therefore, should be added to the last minute of cooking, or used in cold dishes, such as deviled eggs or cold salads. My favorite way to use fresh dill is in Greek tzatziki sauce made with cucumbers, yogurt, garlic and dill. It makes for a wonderful dipping sauce for raw veggies or pita chips, or as a topping for gyros or falafel. Dill seed packs even more flavor than dill weed and can withstand long cooking times. Use dill seeds whole or crushed in pickles, fish or seafood dishes, bread or soups.