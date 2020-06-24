Smith: Eat foods rich in iron to bulk up inside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While you may be pumping iron at your gym, your body is pumping iron every day. Most of the iron that our bodies absorb is used to make hemoglobin, a part of red blood cells that transport oxygen and carbon dioxide throughout the body. Since our bodies cannot make this essential nutrient, we need to make sure that we are eating foods high in iron to avoid iron deficiency anemia.

Ten to 30% of the iron you consume is absorbed and used by the body. That’s because most of the iron we get in our diet is in the form of non-heme iron. Plant sources, such as dark leafy greens, tofu and beans and lentils, contain virtually all non-heme iron, which isn’t as easily absorbed. Animal sources contain both heme and non-heme iron. Our bodies absorb two to three times more iron from animal sources than from plant sources. Liver, pork, beef, oysters, chicken and turkey have high amounts of absorbable iron.

To increase absorption of non-heme iron, combine vegetarian iron sources with foods and drinks high in vitamin C. Bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower and citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and will enhance iron absorption. Too much iron is harmful to the body. Therefore, do not take iron supplements unless you’ve spoken with your healthcare team first.

Pot Roast

2 tablespoons olive oil