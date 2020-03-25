Smith: Food translates to every language

If you can’t travel the world, consider bringing global cuisine to you. It’s a way to become more informed about other cultures and to honor the culinary traditions that were brought before us. Moroccan cuisine stems from a melting pot of cultures, mainly from Mediterranean and European influences.
Moroccan cooking includes robust flavors, including essential spices, such as turmeric, cumin, cardamom, paprika, saffron, ginger, cilantro and cinnamon. Common meats include beef, goat, lamb, chicken and seafood. The popular Moroccan dish, tagine, is a slow cooked stew usually made with chicken or lamb, vegetables and spices. Tagine is also the name of the cone-shaped pot, made of ceramic or clay, used to prepare the dish. Couscous, olives, apricots, dates, figs, olives, and harissa (hot chili pepper paste) are all ingredients that may be found in Moroccan cooking.
Zaalouk is another iconic dish of this region. It is a cooked Moroccan salad made with eggplant, also called aubergines, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and spices. Serve it warm or cold with crusty bread or alongside fish or meat. Moroccan cuisine is generally healthy, incorporating the Mediterranean lifestyle. This lifestyle has a heavy emphasis on plant-based foods, including vegetables, whole grains and sweetening with fruit rather than refined sugar. The area grows much of what they eat, as agriculture is a huge part of Morocco. If there’s one thing that different cultures do the same, it’s sharing a meal together and socializing around it. So grab some friends and enjoy a meal featured from Morocco.
Smoky Eggplant Zaalouk (dip)
¼ cup olive oil
1 eggplant, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 (14.5 ounces) can diced tomatoes, drained
3 garlic cloves, minced
You have free articles remaining.
1 tablespoon dried cilantro
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1½ teaspoons honey
1½ teaspoons paprika
½ teaspoon cumin
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Wash hands with soap and water. Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add all ingredients, cover and cook about 25-30 minutes, or until vegetables are softened. Stir occasionally. Uncover pan and crush vegetables with a potato masher until desired consistency is reached. Serve either warm or cold as a dip with toasted bread, a spread on a sandwich or with grilled meats or fish.
Yield: 6 servings (½ cup each)
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 116 calories, 9 grams fat, 199 milligrams sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 2 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.