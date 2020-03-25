Smith: Food translates to every language

If you can’t travel the world, consider bringing global cuisine to you. It’s a way to become more informed about other cultures and to honor the culinary traditions that were brought before us. Moroccan cuisine stems from a melting pot of cultures, mainly from Mediterranean and European influences.

Moroccan cooking includes robust flavors, including essential spices, such as turmeric, cumin, cardamom, paprika, saffron, ginger, cilantro and cinnamon. Common meats include beef, goat, lamb, chicken and seafood. The popular Moroccan dish, tagine, is a slow cooked stew usually made with chicken or lamb, vegetables and spices. Tagine is also the name of the cone-shaped pot, made of ceramic or clay, used to prepare the dish. Couscous, olives, apricots, dates, figs, olives, and harissa (hot chili pepper paste) are all ingredients that may be found in Moroccan cooking.