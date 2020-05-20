Smith: Freeze now, eat later: it works!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Other than breast milk, I can honestly say I have never stored milk in the freezer — until now. This is the time to put that freezer to good use. Freezing is one of the easiest ways to store food for longer periods of time. Before you go to the store, check your freezer(s) to make sure you have the space. If you don’t already have a freezer thermometer, add it to the grocery list, and maintain the freezer temperature at 0 degrees or below.

After bringing home a large amount of groceries from the store, freeze the perishable food that won’t be used within a few days. Store food in plastic freezer bags or small airtight containers, no more than 4 inches deep, to maintain quality and prevent ice crystals from forming. Ensure proper airflow by allowing space around the container when placing it in the freezer. This means do not overload your freezers! Label the container with the product name and the current date, and freeze at 0 or below. Freezing keeps foods safe almost indefinitely, but the quicker they are consumed, the better the quality of the product.