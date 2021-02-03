Smith: Give quick, versatile couscous pasta a try

Couscous has made a notable mark in North American cooking. While many believe that it is a type of grain, such as rice or barley, it is actually a type of pasta. (Hint: some grocery stores may stock couscous in the pasta section, but most will often stock it in the grain section, next to the rice).

Couscous is pasta made from semolina flour mixed with water. There are three different types of couscous: Moroccan, which is the smallest; Israeli or pearl, which is about the size of peppercorns; and Lebanese, the largest of the three and about the size of a pea. Since most of the couscous sold in North America is “instant,” which means it’s already been steamed and dried, it’s quick and easy to prepare. Simply pour boiling water over couscous, and let it stand about 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Couscous has tremendous flexibility in its many uses. As a side dish, it can be used as a cold salad or warm pilaf; add protein and vegetables and it becomes a main dish; use it in soups and stews; make it into an oatmeal-like dish for breakfast or a pudding for dessert. Like most pastas, couscous contains mostly starch, but look for whole-wheat couscous for more fiber and other nutrients.

Black Bean and Couscous Salad

½ cup low sodium chicken or vegetable broth