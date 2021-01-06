Smith: Goat cheese comes in many varieties; try it

Goat cheese, also called by its French name, Chèvre, is a product enjoyed around the globe. Its strong flavor usually elicits strong reactions; you either like it or don’t. However, there are many types of goat cheese, each with its own flavors and textures that may win you over.
Goat cheese is made with … you guessed it, goat’s milk. It’s made by adding a starter culture and rennet (a mixture of enzymes) to goat’s milk to kickstart the thickening of the milk into curds. Then, the curds are drained and pressed. Fresh goat cheese is soft and sometimes spreadable, often tangy in flavor. Some fresh goat cheese is ash-covered, which means it has a thin blueish-gray rind that serves to protect and preserve the cheese. In ancient times, it was true ash from fire, but now it is merely decorative and made from salt and vegetables that have been dried and turned into a sterile, tasteless ash. Finally, there are goat cheeses that are aged. These have a harder texture and are generally less tangy but nuttier in flavor.
Crumble fresh goat cheese on top a salad, whisk into mashed potatoes or bake into cheesecake. When heated, goat cheese will soften but not melt. Goat cheese has less lactose than cow’s milk, making it easier to digest for those with lactose intolerance. It’s also a source of calcium and protein. Try different types of goat cheese and see which one is your favorite.
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
4 beets
1 Tablespoon olive oil
8 cups fresh spinach
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ cup cashews
½ cup goat cheese
¼ cup dried cranberries
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim off ends. Place beets on large sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil. Wrap foil around beets to form a packet. Roast for 50-60 minutes or until tender. Unwrap foil and allow to cool. Using hands or paring knife, peel off skins and cut into ½-inch cubes; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients. In a large salad bowl, toss spinach with onion and add just enough dressing to coat. Serve in individual bowls and top each salad with cashews, goat cheese, cranberries, beets, and if desired, more dressing.
Yield: 6 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 270 calories, 20 grams fat, 140 milligrams sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 6 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.