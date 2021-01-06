Smith: Goat cheese comes in many varieties; try it

Goat cheese, also called by its French name, Chèvre, is a product enjoyed around the globe. Its strong flavor usually elicits strong reactions; you either like it or don’t. However, there are many types of goat cheese, each with its own flavors and textures that may win you over.

Goat cheese is made with … you guessed it, goat’s milk. It’s made by adding a starter culture and rennet (a mixture of enzymes) to goat’s milk to kickstart the thickening of the milk into curds. Then, the curds are drained and pressed. Fresh goat cheese is soft and sometimes spreadable, often tangy in flavor. Some fresh goat cheese is ash-covered, which means it has a thin blueish-gray rind that serves to protect and preserve the cheese. In ancient times, it was true ash from fire, but now it is merely decorative and made from salt and vegetables that have been dried and turned into a sterile, tasteless ash. Finally, there are goat cheeses that are aged. These have a harder texture and are generally less tangy but nuttier in flavor.