Smith: Green beans surprisingly versatile

Green beans don’t usually get much attention other than their once-a-year debut in Thanksgiving casseroles. However, their unassuming profile hides some pretty interesting facts!

Green beans are the immature pods of dried beans, meant to be grown and eaten unripe. Years ago, green beans had a long, stringy fiber running down the side of the pod, hence its nickname, the “string bean.” A plant breeder back in the 19th century decided to cultivate a “stringless” green bean, thus saving kitchen cooks the time and effort of removing the strings!

Most recipes work best with fresh green beans rather than canned. When choosing green beans, look for beans that are smooth and crisp. Don’t pick beans that are wilted or scarred and avoid beans with swollen pods — this means the beans are older and tough. Fresh green beans can be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator, where they will last up to a week. Don’t wash them before storing, otherwise you’ll quickly find black spots and decay on your beans! Wash them just before use.

Green beans are more versatile than you might think. They can be sauteed, steamed, baked or even grilled. Add them into mixed dishes like stir-fries, soups and stews, casseroles or fried rice. You can even pickle green beans and serve them as a side dish or a snack. With a bit of creativity, you’ll find many exciting ways to serve green beans on your table!

Crunchy Green Bean Fingers

2 cups fresh green beans (about 40 beans)

1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 egg

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Red pepper flakes or other spices (optional)

Wash green beans and trim off the ends. Place flour in a shallow bowl, then lightly toss green beans in flour. In another shallow bowl, mix the panko crumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder and other spices as desired. Beat the egg in a separate bowl. Tap off excess flour, dip green beans in the egg and then coat green beans with the panko crumbs mixture. Preheat air fryer at 390 °F for three minutes. Arrange green beans in the air fryer in a single layer. Work in batches if needed. Air fry at 390 °F for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown.

Yield: 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 100 calories, 2 grams fat, 230 milligrams sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 5 gram protein

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.