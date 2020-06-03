Smith: Heading outside? Prepare food carefully

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many people are ready to enjoy more than the four cornered walls of their homes, which is why there has been more of an interest in forest bathing (this does not involve actual bathing!). Quite simply, it is the conscious connection with the natural environment. Whether it’s a hike to strengthen the physical body or a hike to strengthen the mind, it’s important to be prepared with meals, snacks and drinks.

Before you stomp the trails, consider the length of the trip and whether you’ll need to, or will be able to, pack cold foods using a cooler. For overnight trips, you’ll need to pack meals, which may require certain equipment, such as a stove system. Tuna or chicken packets, jerky, powdered eggs, or a bag of lentils are lightweight, high-protein meal options for the serious hiker. Add dehydrated vegetables, couscous and instant potatoes to round out the meal.

For the day hiker, perishable foods, such as deli meats, fresh cut fruits and veggies, and ready-made salads must be transported in a cooler with an ice pack to keep foods properly chilled below 40 degrees. Non-perishable snacks may include trail mix, energy bars, applesauce pouches or fresh fruit that does not require refrigeration (bananas, apples, oranges).