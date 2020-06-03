Smith: Heading outside? Prepare food carefully

Many people are ready to enjoy more than the four cornered walls of their homes, which is why there has been more of an interest in forest bathing (this does not involve actual bathing!). Quite simply, it is the conscious connection with the natural environment. Whether it’s a hike to strengthen the physical body or a hike to strengthen the mind, it’s important to be prepared with meals, snacks and drinks.
Before you stomp the trails, consider the length of the trip and whether you’ll need to, or will be able to, pack cold foods using a cooler. For overnight trips, you’ll need to pack meals, which may require certain equipment, such as a stove system. Tuna or chicken packets, jerky, powdered eggs, or a bag of lentils are lightweight, high-protein meal options for the serious hiker. Add dehydrated vegetables, couscous and instant potatoes to round out the meal.
For the day hiker, perishable foods, such as deli meats, fresh cut fruits and veggies, and ready-made salads must be transported in a cooler with an ice pack to keep foods properly chilled below 40 degrees. Non-perishable snacks may include trail mix, energy bars, applesauce pouches or fresh fruit that does not require refrigeration (bananas, apples, oranges).
When hiking, remember to stay hydrated and use clean water for drinking and washing hands. A good rule of thumb is to plan on 2 cups of fluid for every hour of hiking. If you’re unable to wash your hands, a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol will reduce germs. Stay hydrated, stay nourished and stay safe while forest bathing!
Pumpkin Trail Cookies
¼ cup margarine or coconut oil
½ cup canned pure pumpkin
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup honey
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup quick cooking oats
2/3 cup dried unsweetened cranberries
2/3 cup pumpkin seeds
¼ cup ground flaxseed
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
¼ teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350. In a small microwave-safe dish, melt margarine or coconut oil in the microwave for 10-15 second intervals. In a large bowl, mix melted margarine or oil, pumpkin puree, eggs and honey.
Stir in both types of oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Drop 3 tablespoons of mixture and flatten with the bottom of a cup for each cookie. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Yield: 18 cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 110 calories, 5 grams fat, 65 milligrams sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
