Smith: Health claims side, apple cider vinegar a tasty ingredient

If you type in “apple cider vinegar” into any search engine, thousands of results touting its alleged health benefits will pop up. There are claims that it promotes weight loss, improves digestion, aids in heartburn, improves heart health, lowers blood sugar levels and much, much more. However, while there may be some evidence to support these health claims, the research is simply limited and not enough to warrant a dosing recommendation.

Apple cider vinegar is made from apples that have been crushed and fermented. It produces a tart, fruity flavor with a golden coloring. The two-step fermentation process (1. Sugar turned alcohol. 2. Alcohol turned vinegar.) results in the key element: acetic acid, which provides the tangy taste. You may have seen apple cider vinegar labeled as “raw” or “unfiltered” with a murky appearance. This means it has not been filtered or heat-treated, so it still includes the “mother.” The mother is a byproduct of the fermentation process and contains enzymes and probiotics or “good” bacteria. This mother culture is what provides any health benefits.