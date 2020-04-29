Smith: If you enjoyed it once, leftovers will be better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When cooking at home, it’s often hard to determine how much food to prepare. Whether cooking for a family, or just for one, there will most likely be leftovers. Instead of tossing them in the trash, save time and money by practicing one or all three of the following steps.

First, simply save the leftover food, refrigerate, and eat within three to four days. Place leftovers in clear, airtight containers to easily see what is in them. If you don’t think you’ll eat the leftovers within this time frame, place the food in an airtight container, label, and freeze for two to four months. Finally, if you’re tired of eating the same meal, transform your leftovers into something new! Shred leftover chicken and make it into a casserole, use in soups, toss into salads, mix into dips, use as a pizza topping or make into tacos. Add leftover rice to soups, mix into a rice bowl with chicken and veggies, make into rice pudding, or use to make fried rice. The options are endless!