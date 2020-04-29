Smith: If you enjoyed it once, leftovers will be better

When cooking at home, it’s often hard to determine how much food to prepare. Whether cooking for a family, or just for one, there will most likely be leftovers. Instead of tossing them in the trash, save time and money by practicing one or all three of the following steps.
First, simply save the leftover food, refrigerate, and eat within three to four days. Place leftovers in clear, airtight containers to easily see what is in them. If you don’t think you’ll eat the leftovers within this time frame, place the food in an airtight container, label, and freeze for two to four months. Finally, if you’re tired of eating the same meal, transform your leftovers into something new! Shred leftover chicken and make it into a casserole, use in soups, toss into salads, mix into dips, use as a pizza topping or make into tacos. Add leftover rice to soups, mix into a rice bowl with chicken and veggies, make into rice pudding, or use to make fried rice. The options are endless!
Once food is cooked and ready to be stored, it is essential to refrigerate and freeze food properly. Leftover hot and cold foods should be refrigerated within two hours. Bacteria multiplies between the temperatures of 40 degrees and 140 degrees, known as the “temperature danger zone.” Place hot leftovers in shallow pans, no more than 4 inches deep, and refrigerate to allow for quick cooling. Reheat all food to 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Don’t leave leftovers behind! Enjoy them again and again.
Southwest Chicken Casserole
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
2 cups salsa
1 (15.25 ounces) canned corn, drained and rinsed*
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed*
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
1½ cups shredded Colby jack cheese
Optional: Sour cream, guacamole, green onions
Preheat oven to 350 degree. Wash hands with soap and water. Mix the shredded chicken, salsa, corn, black beans, garlic powder, and cumin together and spread in a large casserole dish. Cover evenly with cheddar cheese. Bake 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and garnish with items of your choice!
Yield: 6 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 360 calories, 13 grams fat, 1120 milligrams sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 38 grams protein
*Use no-added-salt canned, frozen, or fresh corn and no-added-salt or dried black beans to decrease sodium.
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.
