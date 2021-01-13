Smith: Indulge your inner child with tasty mashed foods

Squish it. Smash it. Smoosh it. Our very first taste of solid food most likely came in a mashed or pureed form. However, as we have aged into adults, we must not forget that we can still enjoy our inner-baby’s love of mush. Here are four mashed foods that shouldn’t be stopped when the high chair gets put away.

1. Potatoes. That’s no surprise, right? Mashed potatoes and gravy remains a beloved food. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, needs to be used for more than the sweet potato casserole at Thanksgiving. Treat it as oatmeal, and microwave mashed sweet potatoes with milk and cinnamon; top with vanilla yogurt, nuts and granola. This bowl will fill the tummy with fiber, protein, vitamin A and potassium.

2. Berries. Berries are delicious in their whole form, but heating and mashing them brings out their juices and intensifies their sweetness. Make a topping for whole grain waffles, and not only will you get in a helping of antioxidant-rich fruit, but there will be no need for maple syrup! Simply place 2-3 cups of berries in a microwave-safe bowl, cover and heat for 3-4 minutes; mash with the back of a fork or potato masher if desired.