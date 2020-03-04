Smith: Irish stew new way to welcome St. Pat's

Here in North America, corned beef and cabbage is the traditional dinner fare eaten on St. Partick’s Day. However, Irish stew is actually native to Ireland and more representative of Ireland’s peasant roots. This hearty stew uses available ingredients found in the region and is an inexpensive way to fill the belly.

While many American recipes use beef as the meat, traditional Irish stew is made with mutton. Mutton is an older sheep, usually harvested around 3 years old. It’s an economical tough meat with a strong flavor, but with long, slow cooking methods it becomes tender. While beef is more plentiful in America, sheep are more plentiful in Ireland. Nowadays lamb, a younger sheep, may be used in place of mutton. Lamb and mutton are red meats, which have considerable amounts of saturated fat. Choose lean cuts, such as the leg or loin and trim off all the visible fat.

Root vegetables add a lot of flavor to the stew, and thicken it as well. Potatoes and onions are the customary vegetables, but carrots, turnips and parsnips have been known to sneak in. Cook it long and slow over the stove, in the oven or in the slow cooker, but for a faster stew use an electric pressure cooker. Stick with traditional roots this St. Patrick’s Day, and enjoy a warm bowl of Irish stew.

Traditional Irish Stew