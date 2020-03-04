Smith: Irish stew new way to welcome St. Pat's

Here in North America, corned beef and cabbage is the traditional dinner fare eaten on St. Partick’s Day. However, Irish stew is actually native to Ireland and more representative of Ireland’s peasant roots. This hearty stew uses available ingredients found in the region and is an inexpensive way to fill the belly.
While many American recipes use beef as the meat, traditional Irish stew is made with mutton. Mutton is an older sheep, usually harvested around 3 years old. It’s an economical tough meat with a strong flavor, but with long, slow cooking methods it becomes tender. While beef is more plentiful in America, sheep are more plentiful in Ireland. Nowadays lamb, a younger sheep, may be used in place of mutton. Lamb and mutton are red meats, which have considerable amounts of saturated fat. Choose lean cuts, such as the leg or loin and trim off all the visible fat.
Root vegetables add a lot of flavor to the stew, and thicken it as well. Potatoes and onions are the customary vegetables, but carrots, turnips and parsnips have been known to sneak in. Cook it long and slow over the stove, in the oven or in the slow cooker, but for a faster stew use an electric pressure cooker. Stick with traditional roots this St. Patrick’s Day, and enjoy a warm bowl of Irish stew.
Traditional Irish Stew
1½ tablespoons vegetable oil
2½ pounds lamb shoulder, cut in 2-inch cubes
Salt and pepper
2 medium onions, cut in wedges
3 carrots, cut in 3-inch lengths
32 ounces no-added-salt beef stock
3 pounds russet potatoes, cut in 2-inch thick slices
2 sprigs thyme
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash hands. Heat oil in a large stew pot. Season lamb with salt and pepper and add to pot. Brown meat on all sides, not cooking all the way. Transfer to a plate. Add onions and carrots to pot. Cook vegetables for 5 minutes, stirring. Return meat to the pot, taking dirty dish/utensil to sink. Wash hands. Add stock and bring to simmer. Add potatoes and thyme sprig. Cover pot with lid. Roast in oven for 1 hour, or until potatoes are tender and lamb reaches safe internal temperature of at least 145 degrees, as measured with a thermometer. Garnish with fresh parsley.
Yield: 8 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 410 calories, 14 grams fat, 370 milligrams sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 33 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.