Smith: Kiwifruit packs a healthy, tasty bite

Originally discovered in China, kiwifruit found it’s way to producers in New Zealand, Italy, Chile and in the United States, California. While today’s generation is growing up with kiwi available at the grocery stores all year round, many generations had never heard of this funny-looking fruit. It wasn’t until the 1980s that kiwifruit started becoming popular in the U.S.

A kiwi is about the size of an egg. It has brown hair-like skin that doesn’t look all that appealing. However, once the skin is peeled, you’ll find a light green or golden flesh. Slice into the flesh and beautiful rows of tiny black edible seeds appear. When selecting kiwi, press on the outside of the fruit. If it gives to slight pressure, it is ripe and ready to eat. If it doesn’t, leave it at room temperature for a few days until it softens. A simple way to eat a kiwi is to slice it in half and use a spoon to scoop out the flesh from each half.