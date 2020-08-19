Smith: Know your knives and use them well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every kitchen is sure to have a knife or set of knives. But let’s face it; these razor-sharp tools can be intimidating. How comfortable are you at using a knife, caring for your knife, and knowing which knife to use?

There are many different types of knives, but I’ll focus on three essentials. The most widely used is the chef’s knife. It has a broad, tapered blade about 8-10 inches long. Considered the workhorse, it’s used to chop, slice, dice and mince foods. A paring knife is small with a 2-4 inch blade, making it easy to handle. Use it for peeling soft foods, such as peaches or apples, and for removing stems and cores. A serrated knife has a long 8-10 inch blade with a sawtooth edge. It slices through foods with a tough outer surface, such as breads, tomatoes, and cakes without smashing the soft inner surface.

When using a chef’s knife, take your thumb and first finger and pinch right where the handle meets the blade; then wrap the rest of your fingers around the handle. Don’t lay your finger across the top of the blade. Your other hand should firmly hold the produce with your fingers curled under, like in a claw position. If necessary, “square off” the food, such as a potato, by thinly slicing the bottom edge to give it a flat surface that doesn’t wobble while cutting.