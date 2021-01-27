Smith: Learn to live with food through intuitive eating

Most people couldn’t be happier to start this new year; a fresh start and a step away from a year that dared to isolate and defy our self-contentment. The most common New Year's resolutions include exercising, eating healthy and losing weight, and after such a challenging year, likely even more people are looking for ways to shed those quarantine pounds. However, is the diet approach your key to a healthier body and feeling of self-worth?

Intuitive eating is a non-diet approach to health and wellness developed by two registered dietitians. It is not a weight loss diet (though you may lose weight), but rather it focuses on our relationship with food. In a culture that praises thinness, it’s no wonder so many want to lose weight, but this drive for thin can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and our bodies. Have you ever avoided food even though you’re hungry, restricted certain foods or food groups, or felt guilty or ashamed after eating? As an infant and child, we are born intuitive eaters, eating when hungry and stopping when full. However, somewhere along the line, we start to see food as “good” or “bad,” to “finish our plates” even though our tummies are full, and to reward ourselves with food.