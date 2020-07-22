Smith: Lighten up the chicken salad with substitutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is a good time to enjoy a meat salad or egg salad sandwich. A cold sandwich that differs from the standard deli meat or PB&J, is a welcomed item on the lunch menu. Of course, the classic diner favorite can be a high calorie offender, depending on the ingredients used.

Tuna, chicken and eggs are all healthy protein options. Likewise, common veggies that go with it, including celery and onions, offer vitamins, minerals and important nutrients. No, it’s generally not these ingredients that send the sandwich over the edge to unhealthy territory, rather it’s the dressing that pushes it to its fall. The obscene amount of mayonnaise brimming with fat is the dressing’s demise. According to USDA’s FoodData Central, one cup of regular mayonnaise has 165 grams of total fat, including 25 grams of saturated fat. Using light mayonnaise cuts that down to 55 grams of total fat with 8 grams saturated. Another option is to substitute at least half the mayonnaise with plain non-fat Greek yogurt. This not only cuts the calories, but also adds protein and gut-healthy probiotics while not sacrificing taste.